An ACC battle is on tap between the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and the No. 1 Clemson Tigers at noon ET on Saturday in Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field. Georgia Tech is 2-2 overall and 1-1 at home, while Clemson is 4-0 overall and 1-0 on the road. It's the 85th all-time meeting between the two programs and Georgia Tech holds the 50-32-2 advantage in the series.

However, Clemson has won eight of the last 10 head-to-head meetings straight up and is also 7-2-1 against the spread during that span. This time around, the Tigers are favored by 27-points in the latest Georgia Tech vs. Clemson odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 63.5.

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech spread: Clemson -27

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech over-under: 63.5 points

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech money line: Georgia Tech +1400, Clemson -3500

What you need to know about Georgia Tech

The Yellow Jackets beat the Louisville Cardinals last week, 46-27. Quarterback Jeff Sims had a stellar game for Georgia Tech as he passed for two touchdowns and 249 yards on 21 attempts. He also rushed for one TD and 64 yards. It was Sims' best game so far in 2020 and Jahmyr Gibbs is establishing himself as one of the conferences best playmakers early in the season.

Despite missing a game, Gibbs has put up 378 yards from scrimmage and scored five touchdowns and he's also averaging 27.4 yards per kickoff return. Gibbs was a top 100 national prospect who chose the Yellow Jackets over offers from Florida and Alabama and having him making a significant impact as a true freshman is a big win early in the season for Georgia Tech.

What you need to know about Clemson

Meanwhile, Clemson turned the game against the Miami (FL) Hurricanes into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining the Hurricanes 550 yards to 210. Clemson put the hurt on Miami with a sharp 42-17 win. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Tigers had established a 35-10 advantage.

Running back Travis Etienne was on fire, rushing for two TDs and 149 yards on 17 carries. One of the most memorable plays of the matchup was Etienne's 72-yard touchdown rush in the third quarter. For the season, Etienne has rushed the ball 56 times for 392 yards and four touchdowns. He's also recorded 17 receptions for 245 yards and another score.

