The fourth-ranked Clemson Tigers will try to get their offense moving in a hurry when they face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the 2022 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game. The Tigers went 10-3 in 2021, but the season was a major disappointment after they had earned six consecutive CFB Playoff berths. The offense was the second-worst in the Atlantic Coast Conference, but an elite defense kept the season from spinning out of control. The Tigers enter Monday's matchup with renewed optimism, and two new coordinators. They face a Georgia Tech team that went 3-9 last season, with just two of those victories in ACC play. Clemson has won seven straight against its cross-division rival, but the Tigers found themselves in a battle in the most recent matchup. They managed to pull off a 14-8 victory at home last September.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Tigers as 23.5-point favorites in its latest Clemson vs. Georgia Tech odds, and the over/under for total points scored is set at 51.

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech spread: Tigers -23.5

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Over/Under: 51 points

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech money line: Tigers -2400, Yellow Jackets +1150

CLEM: Clemson is 28-16-1 ATS in conference games since 2017

GT: Georgia Tech is 19-21-1 ATS in its ACC matchups since 2017

Why Clemson can cover

Clemson still managed to win 10 games despite the futility on offense, and that side can't be much worse. QB DJ Uiagalelei threw nine TDs and 10 interceptions in 2021, which was a major step back after he entered the season as a Heisman Trophy favorite. The junior threw for 781 yards, had four TD passes and ran for two more in two 2020 starts. If he struggles early, running backs Will Shipley and Kobe Pace can bail him out. Shipley ran for 739 yards and 11 TDs last season and Pace had 641 and six scores. The Tigers rushed for 158 yards in last season's meeting.

The defense was dominant last season and remains mostly intact. The Tigers allowed 14.9 points per game, second-best in the nation, and just over 313 total yards (seventh). They allowed 4.3 yards per play (third) and 2.9 per rush (second), and opponents scored a touchdown 69% of the time in the red zone (third). The defensive front will be ferocious again, with Myles Murphy (seven sacks) among many elite linemen.

Why Georgia Tech can cover

Georgia Tech should take some confidence from last year's matchup. They managed just three field goals and a safety but held the Tigers to just two touchdowns on their turf. They held Uiagalelei to 126 passing yards and picked him off once. Georgia Tech is 5-1-1 ATS in its past seven at a neutral site and faces a Clemson team that is 0-7 ATS in its past seven September games. Tech has a veteran signal-caller in Jeff Sims who can avoid the rush, and he has 3,349 passing yards and 25 TDs over the past two seasons. He has rushed for 864 and 10 TDs.

The Yellow Jackets lost top rusher Jahmyr Gibbs, who transferred to Alabama, but they should have solid replacements in Hassan Hall and Dylan McDuffie. McDuffie had 1,049 yards (5.1 per carry) and 11 TDs for Buffalo last season, while Hall rushed for 1,299 (4.8 per carry) and 13 scores in 42 games at Louisville.

