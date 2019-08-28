Clemson vs. Georgia Tech odds, predictions: 2019 college football picks from model on 49-29 run

No school has repeated as college football national champion since Alabama in 2012. The Clemson Tigers stopped the Crimson Tide from repeating again with a blowout win in last season's title game, and the top-ranked Tigers begin the defense of their crown Thursday night in ACC action against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET from Memorial Stadium in Clemson. The Tigers have won 29 of their last 30 home games under coach Dabo Swinney. Meanwhile, it will be a new-look Georgia Tech team. Former coach Paul Johnson retired after last season and took his option offense with him, so ex-Temple coach Geoff Collins now roams the Yellow Jackets' sideline. The Tigers are 37-point favorites in the latest Clemson vs. Georgia Tech odds and the total is listed at 60. Before you make your college football predictions, be sure to see the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech picks from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows that Clemson is loaded offensively with eight starters back on that side of the ball. The Tigers have two legitimate Heisman Trophy candidates in quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne. While Clemson has won three national titles in school history, including two in the past three years, it has never had a Heisman winner.

Lawrence became the first true freshman starting quarterback to lead his team to a national title since Oklahoma's Jamelle Holieway in 1985. Yet Lawrence wasn't the ACC Player of the Year last season; Etienne was. He finished with 1,658 yards rushing and 24 scores on the ground. He added two more receiving touchdowns. This marks the first time in school history that Clemson enters ranked No. 1 in either major poll.

But just because the Tigers are No. 1 in the country and heavily favored on Thursday doesn't mean they'll cover the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech spread.

The Yellow Jackets have the edge of surprise because it's not quite clear what they will look like offensively after all those years running the option. The Jackets will run a spread, pro-style offense this season under Collins and new offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude, who also came from Temple.

"Who knows?" Swinney said recently to the media when talking about what to expect from Georgia Tech's offense. "There's a lot we don't know about them. It's that way every year, every opener. You have to get ready schematically for what you think they might do." Clemson coaches have studied tape from Collins' time at Temple. The Yellow Jackets are 4-2 all-time when opening the season against an ACC opponent.

