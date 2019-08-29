Clemson vs. Georgia Tech odds, predictions: 2019 college football picks from proven model on 49-29 run

The last time the Clemson Tigers took the field was on Jan. 7 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara. Clemson upset No. 1 Alabama 44-16 that night, the worst-ever Crimson Tide loss under Nick Saban, to win the school's second national championship in three years. The Tigers enter this season ranked No. 1 in both major polls and begin defense of their title Thursday in ACC action against unranked Georgia Tech. Kickoff is at 8 p.m. ET from Memorial Stadium in Clemson. Last year's Tigers became the first school to finish 15-0 since the 1800s and first in the College Football Playoff era to go unbeaten. Georgia Tech, meanwhile, is coming off a 7-6 campaign under former coach Paul Johnson. The Tigers are 37-point favorites in the latest Clemson vs. Georgia Tech odds, up a field goal from where the line opened, and the over-under is 60.5. Before you make your Week 1 college football predictions, be sure to see the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech picks from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows Clemson has won 29 of its last 30 home games. Its last loss at Memorial Stadium was as a 21.5-point favorite against Pittsburgh on Nov. 12, 2016, and that defeat was by just one point. Last year, the Tigers blew out every visiting opponent but one (Syracuse). Twelve starters return from the championship team, led by quarterback and Heisman Trophy favorite Trevor Lawrence as well as arguably the country's top running back, Travis Etienne, another Heisman contender. Clemson has yet to have a Heisman winner.

The Tigers have won the past four meetings with Georgia Tech, covering the spread three times. Last year in Atlanta, Clemson won 49-21 as a 16-point favorite. Lawrence wasn't even the team's starting quarterback yet, but came off the bench to throw four touchdown passes and was the starter from that point forward. Etienne rushed for 122 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries and Tech was held to 203 total yards and just 57 passing.

But just because the Tigers are No. 1 in the country and heavily favored on Thursday doesn't mean they'll cover the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech spread.

The Yellow Jackets have the edge of surprise because it's not quite clear what they will look like offensively after all those years running the option. The Jackets will run a spread, pro-style offense this season under Collins and new offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude, who also came from Temple.

"Who knows?" Swinney said recently to the media when talking about what to expect from Georgia Tech's offense. "There's a lot we don't know about them. It's that way every year, every opener. You have to get ready schematically for what you think they might do." Clemson coaches have studied tape from Collins' time at Temple. The Yellow Jackets are 4-2 all-time when opening the season against an ACC opponent.

