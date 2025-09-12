The No. 12 Clemson Tigers and Georgia Tech will kick off their ACC schedules when the two clash on Saturday. Clemson (1-1) is coming off a closer-than-expected 27-16 victory over Troy last week, after the Tigers dropped their season opener to LSU. Georgia Tech (2-0) manhandled Gardner-Webb, 59-12, a week ago after the Yellow Jackets defeated Colorado on the road in Week 1. This is the 90th all-time meeting between the two programs, and Clemson has dominated the series as of late with nine straight victories.

Kickoff is at noon ET at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta. The Tigers are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Georgia Tech vs. Clemson odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 54. Before making any Clemson vs. Georgia Tech picks, be sure to see what SportsLine expert Mike Tierney has to say.

New users can also take advantage of the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets and over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Click here to get started:

A veteran sportswriter whose work appears periodically in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Mike Tierney had a tremendous 2024 college football season in which he finished 62-41 (plus $1,649 for $100 players). He is also 6-0 (+600) over his last six picks in Clemson games. Anyone following could've seen huge returns.

Now, Tierney has set his sights on Georgia Tech vs. Clemson and just locked in his picks and college football predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several college football odds and college football betting lines for Clemson vs. Georgia Tech:

Georgia Tech vs. Clemson spread Clemson -3.5 Georgia Tech vs. Clemson over/under 54 points Georgia Tech vs. Clemson money line Clemson -164, Georgia Tech +138 Georgia Tech vs. Clemson picks See picks at SportsLine Georgia Tech vs. Clemson streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why Clemson can win

The last nine meetings between these two indicate why the Tigers can both win and cover as Clemson is riding a nine-game win streak versus Georgia Tech. The last matchup in 2023 saw a 21-point victory for Clemson at home, while the last meeting in Atlanta in 2022 saw the Tigers prevail by 31 points. Dabo Swinney's crew has also taken care of business against the spread (ATS) against Georgia Tech with only a single ATS defeat during this nine-game win streak.

This will be Clemson's first road game of the season after the team went 4-0 in away games during the 2024 regular season. Quarterback Cade Klubnik seems to play his best in hostile environments as he had 11 total touchdowns versus just two turnovers in ACC road games in 2024. Clemson also enters this contest with the turnover margin edge as it has five takeaways over its two games, while Georgia Tech has committed five turnovers, including a pair versus an undermanned Gardner-Webb team. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why Georgia Tech can win

The Yellow Jackets enter on a six-game home win streak and are 8-1 over their last nine at home, with the only defeat coming versus then-No. 1 Georgia in 2023. Additionally, Georgia Tech has covered in both of its games this year, while Clemson is 0-2 ATS. The Tigers have also underperformed when in position as the favorite as the Tigers have lost five straight versus the spread when favored. Meanwhile, Georgia Tech embraces the role that it will be in on Saturday as it has covered in four straight as a home underdog.

The Yellow Jackets' are rolling on both sides of the ball as their 457 passing yards last week were the second-most in program history, while the six sacks the defense racked up was the team's most in two years. While the competition wasn't elite, Georgia Tech did flex its muscle in the ground game a week earlier when it ran for 320 yards versus Colorado. It should be the superior offense on the field as Clemson is struggling on that side of the ball as the Tigers rank 104th (out of 136 teams) in total offense and 122nd in rushing offense. See which team to back at SportsLine.

New users can also check out the latest bet365 bonus code to get $300 in bonus bets after placing a $5 bet:

How to make Georgia Tech vs. Clemson picks

Tierney has analyzed Clemson vs. Georgia Tech from every angle and is leaning Under on the point total. He has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. He's only sharing what it is, and which side to back, at SportsLine.

Who wins Georgia Tech vs. Clemson, and what critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech spread you need to jump on, all from the expert who is 6-0 (+600) over his last six Clemson picks, and find out.