Clemson vs. Georgia Tech: Prediction, pick, odds, line, TV channel, live stream, watch online

No. 3 Clemson and Georgia Tech's annual cross-division rivalry has played a role, in one way or another, in the ACC championship race for the most of the league's two-division history (since 2005). The two teams have combined for nine ACC Championship Game appearances in that 12-year span, but in the last three years the league -- and this rivalry -- has been all Clemson.

The Tigers have won three straight and six of the last eight regular-season meetings. Brent Venables' defense is not only loaded with NFL talent, but seems to have Georgia Tech's offense figured out, holding the Yellow Jackets to just 17 combined points in the last two meetings.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Sept. 22 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Bobby Dodd Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia

TV: ABC | Live stream: WatchESPN

Storylines

Clemson: Avoid the upset. Clemson is playing the long game right now, favored (often heavily) against every opponent on its schedule and trying to establish a championship-level focus and the kind of habits that could be the difference in a College Football Playoff game. That said, recent losses against Syracuse (2017) and Pittsburgh (2016) have proven that Clemson is not only far from unbeatable in ACC play but just a few plays away from having those playoff chances altered dramatically. If there's a spot on the schedule where Clemson might be vulnerable, playing on the road against an all-too-familiar rival looks looks to be it -- at least enough so to get Clemson's full, undivided attention.

Georgia Tech: This is a very crucial part of the season for Georgia Tech to avoid making the 2018 campaign the third time in four years that the Yellow Jackets did not finish the season in a bowl game. Ever since going 11-3 in 2014 and beating Mississippi State in the Orange Bowl, Georgia Tech has been 18-21 and failed to finish with a winning record in ACC play. The setbacks this year have already started piling up: back-to-back close losses to USF and Pitt, injuries to star offensive players and now the potential of starting the year 1-3 with three top-25 teams left on the schedule. Paul Johnson said this week it's time to pull yourself up by your boot straps, so what kind of response will the Yellow Jackets have for the Tigers?

Game prediction, picks

Too many points here in a game where I expect Georgia Tech to play well with its back against the wall. Clemson knows it doesn't need style points, it just needs wins, and it can ride the defense to another low-scoring victory. Pick: Georgia Tech +16.5

