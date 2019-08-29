Clemson vs. Georgia Tech score: Live game updates, football highlights, stats, full coverage

No. 1 Clemson is back in action on Thursday night as the top team in the nation this preseason kicks off 2019 with a visit from Georgia Tech. In addition to this being the ACC kickoff for the Tigers, it is also launching the ACC Network and Clemson's pursuit of a third national championship in four years.

A lot has changed in a year, starting with the quarterback position. Trevor Lawrence was strong in place of Kelly Bryant, who eventually transferred after being supplanted as starter, but Lawrence's performances in the College Football Playoff wins against Notre Dame and Alabama have made the star sophomore one of the favorites for the Heisman Trophy. Georgia Tech has also seen a transformation since the start of the 2018 season after Paul Johnson decided to step down and the Yellow Jackets moved away from the option-based offense that played a big role in their identity for the last decade. Geoff Collins led terrific defenses in the SEC and was successful at Temple, but he's got his work cut out for him with a roster overhaul that is expected to take longer than just one season.

The difference between these two teams is apparent in the five-touchdown point spread. Still, it's a conference game between cross-division rivals, so you never know what's in store when things get started in Death Valley. CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from Clemson vs. Georgia Tech. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

