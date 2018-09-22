Clemson vs. Georgia Tech score: Trevor Lawrence shows it's his job to lose after blowout win

Trevor Lawrence enrolled at Clemson in January as the future of the quarterback position at Clemson. Following the Tigers 49-21 win at Georgia Tech -- just down I-75 from Lawrence's hometown of Cartersville, Georgia -- it's clear that the future is now.

Lawrence saw his first extended action as the No. 1 quarterback on Saturday afternoon and went 13-of-18 for 176 yards, tossed four touchdowns and threw one interception. The majority of his action came in the first half, when he split snaps with starting quarterback Kelly Bryant.

But after Lawrence's performance against the Yellow Jackets, he should have that title moving forward.

That's not to say that Bryant hasn't been good. He was solid and consistent last year leading Clemson to the ACC title and the College Football Playoff, and went 6-of-10 on Saturday afternoon. But he doesn't have the ability to take the top off a defense like Lawrence, and it's clear that's what this Tigers team needs.

Lawrence averaged 8.9 yards per attempt on Saturday afternoon -- his lowest mark of the season. For perspective, Bryant averaged 7.0 yards per attempt last year, and just 5.6 against Georgia Tech.

The long, blonde-haired gunslinger who looks like Sunshine from Remember The Titans unlocks the entire Clemson offense. Lawrence hit Justyn Ross for a 53-yard score in which the linebackers bit on the play-action, and the scoring strike to the ageless wonder Hunter Renfrow was a beautiful 17-yarder on the pylon as Lawrence rolled left.

The Tigers scored touchdowns on three of Lawrence's first four drives on Saturday. In Bryant's two first-half drives, they gained 13 yards, got one first down and punted twice.

In four games as a true freshman, Lawrence looks like a seasoned veteran who not only is composed enough to handle the starting job of a major Power Five program, but the spark plug that unlocks the entire playbook for coach Dabo Swinney.

In a lot of ways, Clemson's quarterback situation is similar to Alabama's. The incumbent is good enough to earn a CFP berth and not make game-killing mistakes, but doesn't bring explosiveness to the offense. On top of that, the depth and versatility of the receiving corps is more pronounced with Lawrence at the helm.

Trevor Lawrence ▶️ Tee Higgins for the 30-yard TD! Fourth touchdown of the day for Lawrence to four different Tigers. 49-21, Clemson. #ALLIN 🐅 pic.twitter.com/OvMF6oP0ZY — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 22, 2018

Lawrence is comfortable within the offense, has the arm and accuracy to stretch the field, doesn't get rattled by hostile road games and spreads the ball to all of his teammates.

The future is now. The future of Clemson football is Lawerence.