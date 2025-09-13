The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-0) will host the No. 12 Clemson Tigers (1-1) in each team's ACC opener in a Week 3 college football matchup on Saturday. Georgia Tech improved to 2-0 following a 59-12 victory over Gardner-Webb on Saturday after defeating Colorado, 27-20, in Week 1. Clemson rebounded from its 17-10 loss to LSU in Week 1 with a 27-16 win over Troy on Saturday. Clemson has dominated the ACC over the last 10 years, winning eight ACC titles during that span, including last year.

Kickoff from Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, is set for noon ET on Saturday on ESPN. Clemson is a 3-point favorite in the latest Georgia Tech vs. Clemson odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 52. Clemson opened as a 7-point favorite before the line was bet down toward Georgia Tech. Before making any Clemson vs. Georgia Tech picks, make sure you check out the picks from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and is a profitable 31-19 combined on money-line and over/under college football picks since the beginning of 2024. Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Where to watch Clemson vs. Georgia Tech on Saturday

When: Saturday, Sept. 13

Time: Noon ET

TV: ESPN

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Georgia Tech vs. Clemson betting preview

Odds: Clemson -3, over/under of 52

It hasn't been the dominant start that many around college football expected from Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik in his third year as Clemson's starting quarterback, but the potential is still there. Klubnik is completing 59.7% of his passes for 213 yards per game, both career lows for him at Clemson. The No. 2 quarterback in the nation in the class of 2022 out of high school threw for 3,639 yards and 36 touchdowns with just six interceptions last year as one of the best quarterbacks in the ACC. Clemson is 0-2 against the spread this season, and the Tigers were favored in both contests.

Meanwhile, Georgia Tech is 2-0 ATS this season, covering the margin as the favorite in each contest. Clemson is undoubtedly the alpha of the ACC, but Georgia Tech is a program on the rise with back-to-back 7-6 seasons under Brent Key, who enters his third year as the team's head coach. The Yellow Jackets are 10-6 in ACC play during his two seasons. The run-heavy Yellow Jackets rushed for 320 yards against Colorado and 223 yards against Gardner-Webb. Georgia Tech starting quarterback Haynes King missed last week with a lower-body injury, and backup quarterback Aaron Philo completed 21 of 28 passes for 373 yards as a situation to monitor for Saturday. King was a full participant at practice early in the week, and he appears likely to resume the starting role on Saturday.

Model's Clemson vs. Georgia Tech predictions, picks

The model thinks this is the week Clemson breaks its ATS skid and covers the spread against Georgia Tech. Klubnik was 10th in the nation in passing yards last season while throwing for the third-most touchdowns (36) and having a 6-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio. He's much better than he's performed this season, and the model expects him to prove that on Saturday. Clemson has won nine straight games against Georgia Tech, mostly recently winning 42-21 in 2023. Eight of those nine victories have been by double-digit points, and all nine covered a 3-point spread. Add in the uncertainty at quarterback for Georgia Tech as well, and the model projects Clemson to cover the spread in 51% of simulations.

