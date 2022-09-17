Who's Playing

Louisiana Tech @ No. 5 Clemson

Current Records: Louisiana Tech 1-1; Clemson 2-0

What to Know

Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs can expect to have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. They will take on the Clemson Tigers at 8 p.m. ET at Memorial Stadium. After these two teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

The Bulldogs were fully in charge on Saturday, breezing past the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks 52-17 at home. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 38-7.

Meanwhile, Clemson made easy work of the Furman Paladins on Saturday and carried off a 35-12 win. The team accrued 28 points in the first half and coasted on those for the victory. Clemson can attribute much of their success to RB Will Shipley, who punched in two rushing touchdowns, and QB D.J. Uiagalelei, who passed for two TDs and 231 yards on 27 attempts in addition to picking up 36 yards on the ground.

Their wins bumped Louisiana Tech to 1-1 and Clemson to 2-0. With both Louisiana Tech and the Tigers swaggering in after impressive performances, it will be interesting to see which team steps up to teach the other some humility.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Stadium -- Clemson, South Carolina

Memorial Stadium -- Clemson, South Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tigers are a big 34-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.