The No. 5 Clemson Tigers will be looking for another blowout victory when they host the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on Saturday night. Clemson opened the season with a 41-10 win over Georgia Tech before beating Furman in a 35-12 final last week. Louisiana Tech lost to Missouri in its opener, but it bounced back with a 52-17 win over Stephen F. Austin.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET. The Tigers are favored by 33 points in the latest Clemson vs. Louisiana Tech odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 54.

Clemson vs. Louisiana Tech spread: Clemson -33

Clemson vs. Louisiana Tech over/under: 54 points

Why Clemson can cover

Clemson has shown no mercy to its first two opponents, and bettors should not expect anything to change on Saturday night. The Tigers blew out Georgia Tech by 31 points in their opener before handling Furman easily last week. They have two conference games against ranked teams coming up after this game, so they will be looking to stay in good form this week.

Junior quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has thrown for 441 yards and three touchdowns through the first two weeks of the season, and he was able to rest down the stretch of both games. He has also rushed for 55 yards and a touchdown, so he will be tough for Louisiana Tech to slow down. In addition, the Bulldogs have failed to cover the spread in five straight road games, while Clemson has covered in four of its last five games overall.

Why Louisiana Tech can cover

Louisiana Tech is coming off an excellent performance, easily covering the 6.5-point spread in a 52-17 win over Stephen F. Austin. The Bulldogs were led by running back Marquis Crosby, who rushed for 196 yards and two touchdowns. They also scored 24 points in their season opener against Missouri, so their offense has shown some promise through the first two weeks of the season.

Clemson was somehow able to cover the spread at Georgia Tech in its opener, but the Tigers led by just four points midway through the third quarter. They were nowhere close to covering the 45.5-point spread against Furman last week, winning by 23 points. Plus, Louisiana Tech has historically been good in the third week of the season, covering the spread in six of its last seven games in Week 3.

