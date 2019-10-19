Clemson vs. Louisville odds: 2019 College football picks, best predictions from simulation on 80-51 run

Two of the top offenses in the ACC collide on Saturday afternoon when the No. 3 Clemson Tigers take on the Louisville Cardinals at Cardinal Stadium. The Tigers (6-0, 4-0 in ACC) rank second in the conference and 14th in the country in scoring offense at 39.2 points per game. They are coming off a 45-14 victory against Florida State. Meanwhile, the Cardinals (4-2, 2-1) rank third in the conference and 24th in the country in scoring offense at 37.3 points per game. Louisville enters Saturday's game after surviving a 62-59 shootout last week with No. 19 Wake Forest. Kickoff is at noon ET. The Tigers are 24.5-point favorites in the latest Clemson vs. Louisville odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 62.5, up two from where the line opened. Before making any Clemson vs. Louisville picks of your own, see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows Clemson has history heavily on its side. The Tigers have won 21 straight games overall, the longest streak in college football. They haven't lost since the 2018 Sugar Bowl to Alabama. In addition, Clemson has won all five meetings against Louisville, including two at Cardinal Stadium. The average score in those five games has been 42-21.

The model also has taken into account that Tyler Davis has been Clemson's most productive defensive lineman. The first true freshman defensive tackle to start a season-opener for the Tigers since 1974, Davis leads the line in tackles for loss (four) and sacks (three). Only linebacker Isaiah Simmons, Clemson's best defender and arguably the best player on the team, has more sacks with four.

Even so, the Tigers are not guaranteed to cover the Clemson vs. Louisville spread on Saturday.

The Cardinals have one of the most explosive offenses in the country. Louisville is averaging 489.0 yards per game, which ranks third in the conference and 16th in the nation. In addition, the Cardinals rank fifth in yards per completion (17.1) and ninth in passing efficiency (176.0).

Louisville's offense also features one of the ACC's top freshmen, running back Javian Hawkins. The 5-foot-9, 182-pounder may be undersized, but he has been a dynamic playmaker, rushing for 103.7 yards per game. Only Boston College's AJ Dillon has run for more among ACC players. In addition, Hawkins ranks sixth in the conference in all-purpose yards at 115.3 per game.

