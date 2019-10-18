Clemson vs. Louisville odds: 2019 College football picks, predictions from simulation on 80-51 run

The No. 3 Clemson Tigers will try to stay on track for a berth in the College Football Playoff when they take on the upstart Louisville Cardinals on Saturday afternoon at Cardinal Stadium. Clemson (6-0, 4-0 in ACC) is coming off one of its most impressive performances of the season, a 45-14 victory against Florida State. Despite the win, the defending national champions dropped from No. 2 to No. 3 in the AP Top 25. Meanwhile, Louisville (4-2, 2-1) has won two consecutive ACC games against Boston College and No. 19 Wake Forest one season after going winless in conference play. Kickoff is at noon ET. The Tigers are 24-point favorites in the latest Clemson vs. Louisville odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 62.5. Before making any Clemson vs. Louisville picks of your own, you need to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows that Clemson is playing championship-caliber defense again this season. The Tigers rank in the top 10 in, among other categories, passing yards allowed per game (second, 150.3), total defense (third, 254.8 yards per game) and points per game (sixth, 12.3).

In addition, Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence is more of a threat with his legs this year. As a freshman last season, he had 60 carries for 177 yards and averaged 11.8 rushing yards per game. Through six games this season, he has 140 rushing yards on 28 carries, averaging 23.3 yards per game. Even when you consider that he did not start until Week 5 of last season, Lawrence's average yards per rush last year (3.0) pales in comparison to this year's (5.0).

Even so, the Tigers are not guaranteed to cover the Clemson vs. Louisville spread on Saturday.

The Cardinals have one of the most explosive offenses in the country. Louisville is averaging 489.0 yards per game, which ranks third in the conference and 16th in the nation. In addition, the Cardinals rank fifth in yards per completion (17.1) and ninth in passing efficiency (176.0).

Louisville's offense also features one of the ACC's top freshmen, running back Javian Hawkins. The 5-foot-9, 182-pounder may be undersized, but he has been a dynamic playmaker, rushing for 103.7 yards per game. Only Boston College's AJ Dillon has run for more among ACC players. In addition, Hawkins ranks sixth in the conference in all-purpose yards at 115.3 per game.

