Clemson vs. Louisville score: Live game updates, highlights, college football scores, full coverage

No. 3 Clemson is in the midst of one of the tougher spots left on its schedule, taking on Louisville in Cardinal Stadium. Scott Satterfield has the Cardinals exceeding expectations already as they sit at the midseason point with a 4-2 record coming off a 62-59 win at then-ranked Wake Forest. Clemson enters as heavy favorites, but it's possible that it might be one of the smaller spreads we'll see as the Tigers continue their march to a fifth straight ACC crown and contention for a fifth straight College Football Playoff spot.

Clemson has been downgraded in the national championship contenders debate with critics pointing at a down year in the ACC as reason. But it has won five games against Power Five opponents by an average of 23.8 points per game, most recently routing Florida State 45-14. Clemson can't control its schedule, but it has a chance to make a statement with the national spotlight in the noon window on Saturday. CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from Clemson vs. Louisville. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

