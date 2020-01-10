Clemson vs. LSU expert picks: 2020 College football national championship best bets by insider who's 13-1

College football's champion will be crowned on Jan. 13 when the LSU Tigers meet the defending champion Clemson Tigers in the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship. LSU (14-0) reached the title game by blowing out Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl. Clemson (14-0) advanced to the college football national title game by edging Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl and is 10-1 against the spread in its last 11 bowl games. Kickoff is at 8 p.m. ET.

LSU is a six-point favorite in the latest LSU vs. Clemson odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 69.5. Before making any Clemson vs. LSU picks or national championship predictions, be sure to check out the picks from SportsLine college football expert Barrett Sallee.

Sallee is a true insider -- a CBS Sports analyst, SiriusXM host, Heisman voter and consistently one of the top CBS Sports experts picking games against the spread -- and his best bets have helped bring in some huge returns. He debuted with SportsLine in 2017 and has delivered in a big way, posting a winning record in his weekly best bets column since that point. He is on a blistering roll again, going on a 38-18 run with his best bets.

In addition, Sallee has had a particularly keen eye for both teams. He is 7-1 on his last eight picks involving LSU, including its rout of Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl. He is 6-0 on his last six college football picks involving Clemson, including its victory over Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Clemson vs. LSU spread: LSU -6

Clemson vs. LSU over-under: 69.5 points

Clemson vs. LSU money line: LSU -220, Clemson +180

LSU: QB Joe Burrow has 55 passing touchdowns, three shy of the single-season FBS record

CLEM: Won 29 straight games, the longest active streak in FBS

Why LSU can cover the spread

Sallee knows that LSU is coming off a record-setting performance against Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl, arguably the team's best game of the season. The Tigers rolled up 63 points and piled up 692 total yards, including 532 passing, in the 35-point rout of the Big 12 champs. Among the College Football Playoff records set by LSU were most points in a game, points in a half (49), passing touchdowns by a player (seven), receiving touchdowns by a player (four) and receiving yards by a player (227).

Sallee also has factored in that Heisman Trophy-winning LSU quarterback Joe Burrow has been unstoppable this season. He leads the nation in passing touchdowns (55), completion percentage (77.6) and points responsible for (356), and he's second in passing yards (5,208), passing yards per game (372.0) and total offense (394.1). And he's coming off his best game of the season, completing 29-of-39 passes for 493 yards and seven touchdowns while running for another score against the Sooners.

Why Clemson can cover the spread

Even so, LSU is no guarantee to cover the LSU vs. Clemson spread in the College Football National Championship 2020. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is playing his best football of the season. Over the last seven games, the sophomore quarterback has completed 71.7 percent of his throws for 1,897 yards, 22 touchdowns and zero interceptions. In the Fiesta Bowl win over Ohio State, he burned the Buckeyes with his legs, running for 107 yards, including a 67-yard touchdown.

In addition, the model has factored in that Clemson is playing championship-caliber defense. The team leads the nation in scoring defense (11.5 points per game) and pass defense (151.5 yards per game). The Tigers also rank second in takeaways (30) and third in total defense (264.1 yards per game).

