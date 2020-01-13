Clemson vs. LSU expert picks: 2020 College football national championship best bets from insider who is 13-1

The Clemson Tigers will try to become just the third program this century to win back-to-back national championships when they square off with the LSU Tigers on Monday in the College Football Playoff National Championship 2020. Clemson (14-0), which won the national title in 2016 and 2018, can join Alabama (2011-12) and USC (2003-04) as the only programs to repeat as national champions this century. The defending champions are 10-1 against the spread in their last 11 bowl games.

Meanwhile, LSU (14-0) is looking to win its first national championship since the 2007 season, and kickoff is at 8 p.m. ET. LSU is a 5.5-point favorite in the latest LSU vs. Clemson odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 67.5, down from an open of 69.

Now, Sallee has dialed in on LSU vs. Clemson and released a confident against-the-spread pick that is available only at SportsLine. Here are the college football lines and trends for LSU vs. Clemson:

Clemson vs. LSU spread: LSU -5.5

Clemson vs. LSU over-under: 67.5 points

Clemson vs. LSU money line: LSU -220, Clemson +180

LSU: QB Joe Burrow has 55 passing touchdowns, three shy of the single-season FBS record

CLEM: Won 29 straight games, the longest active streak in FBS

Why LSU can cover the spread

Sallee knows that LSU has arguably the best receiver in the country, Ja'Marr Chase. The sophomore from Metairie, La., leads the nation in receiving touchdowns (18) and ranks second in receiving yards (1,559). He also averages a healthy 20.8 yards per reception, which is sixth in the country. For his dominant season, Chase earned the Biletnikoff Award, honoring the nation's best receiver.

In addition, Sallee has taken into account that Clyde Edwards-Helaire is one of the top all-around running backs in college football. So far this season, he has rushed for 1,304 yards while adding 50 catches for another 399 yards. With his running-and-catching ability, Edwards-Helaire is 14th in the country in all-purpose yards at 137.0 per game.

Why Clemson can cover the spread

Even so, LSU is no guarantee to cover the LSU vs. Clemson spread in the College Football National Championship 2020. Clemson has one of the top defensive players in the entire country in linebacker Isaiah Simmons. The track star and former safety leads the defense in sacks (7.0) and tackles for loss (14.0) while also contributing 97 tackles, seven pass breakups, three interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. For his dominant season, Simmons was named an unanimous All-American, the sixth player to earn such honors in Clemson history.

The model also has taken into account that Travis Etienne is one of the top running backs in the country. The junior from Jennings, La., leads the nation in yards per rush (8.0) and ranks ninth in rushing touchdowns (18) and 12th in rushing yards per game (109.7).

LSU vs. Clemson expert picks from a college football insider

