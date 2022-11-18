The No. 9 Clemson Tigers will try to remain in the top 10 when they face the Miami (FL) Hurricanes on Saturday afternoon. Clemson was likely knocked out of the College Football Playoff hunt when it lost at Notre Dame two weeks ago, but it bounced back with a 31-16 win over Louisville last week. Miami has alternated between wins and losses in each of its last six games, picking up a win at Georgia Tech its last time out. Miami is 2-8 against the spread, while Clemson is 5-5 ATS in 2022.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Tigers are favored by 19 points in the latest Clemson vs. Miami (FL) odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 48. Before entering any Miami (FL) vs. Clemson picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions and betting advice from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Clemson vs. Miami (FL) and just locked in its picks and CFB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college football odds for Clemson vs. Miami (FL):

Clemson vs. Miami (FL) spread: Clemson -19

Clemson vs. Miami (FL) over/under: 48 points

Clemson vs. Miami (FL) money line: Clemson -1100, Miami (FL) 700

Clemson vs. Miami (FL) picks: See picks here

Why Clemson can cover

Clemson suffered a disappointing loss to Notre Dame two weeks ago, but it has won every other game on its schedule this season. The Tigers bounced back from their loss to the Fighting Irish by beating Louisville by 15 points last week. They have already taken care of business against a pair of ranked teams at home this season, so they are not going to be fazed by this opponent.

The Tigers have won 39 consecutive home games, which is the longest streak in ACC history. Quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei threw for 185 yards and a touchdown while the rushing attack combined for 248 yards in the dominant win over Louisville. Miami has only covered the spread once in its last nine games, and Clemson has covered the number in six of the last seven meetings between these teams.

Why Miami (FL) can cover

Miami has been inconsistent during league play, but it is coming off its best performance of the season and has a chance to clinch bowl eligibility on Saturday. The Hurricanes blew out Georgia Tech in a 35-14 final last week, as true freshman Jacurri Brown threw for three touchdowns and rushed for 87 yards in his first collegiate start. Brown is going to start again on Saturday, while Tyler Van Dyke (shoulder) is "right at the cusp" of being available, according to head coach Mario Cristobal.

Leading rusher Henry Parrish Jr. was sidelined last week due to an undisclosed injury, but he could return this week. Clemson is without junior defensive back Malcolm Greene and safety Tyler Venables. The Hurricanes have an opportunity to take advantage of those injury issues, particularly with a quarterback who is difficult to plan for.

How to make Miami (FL) vs. Clemson picks

The model has simulated Clemson vs. Miami (FL) 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over on the point total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50% of simulations. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Miami (FL) vs. Clemson? And which side of the spread hits in over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Clemson vs. Miami spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out.