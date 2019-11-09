Clemson vs. NC State odds, spread: 2019 college football picks, predictions from computer on 105-69 run

Trevor Lawrence and the No. 5 Clemson Tigers look to take advantage of an injury-depleted North Carolina State Wolfpack lineup when they meet in an ACC Atlantic Division game. The Tigers (9-0, 6-0), who were 8-0 in conference and 15-0 overall in 2018, have won 24 in a row, while the Wolfpack (4-4, 1-3), who placed third in the division at 5-3 and 9-4 overall last season, are 10-1 at home since the beginning of last year. Saturday's game from Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., is slated to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET. Clemson won last year's matchup 41-7. Seven Wolfpack players, including five starters, have been lost to injury and are out for the season. The Tigers are favored by 34 points in the latest Clemson vs. North Carolina State odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 54. You'll want to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before laying any Clemson vs. NC State picks down.

The model knows Clemson has dominated the series of late, winning seven straight and 14 of the past 15 games. For the season, the Tigers have kicked it in high gear on offense and are averaging 44.2 points per game, while allowing an average of 11.7. One of the big reasons for the Tigers' offensive success is junior running back Travis Etienne, who has surpassed 1,000 yards rushing for the second year in a row. He has carried 123 times for 1,102 yards (9.0 average) and 11 TDs. He also has 19 receptions for 184 yards and one touchdown. He is coming off a 212-yard game last week against Wofford in which he carried just nine times and scored two TDs.

Defensively, Clemson has been powered by a pair of dynamic junior linebackers in Isaiah Simmons and James Skalski. Simmons leads the Tigers in tackles with 66, including 43 solo, and sacks with five. He also has four passes defensed, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Skalski has 51 tackles, three sacks, one pass defensed and one fumble recovery.

But just because the Tigers have not lost in the past two seasons does not guarantee they will cover the Clemson vs. NC State spread on Saturday.

That's because North Carolina State has shocked the Tigers before, beating three Top-10 Clemson teams in the past: 1987, 1988 and 2011. NC State is 47-38 under seventh-year coach Dave Doeren and is averaging 24.9 points per game.

Defensively, North Carolina State ranks eighth in sacks this season with 28 and is fourth in the ACC. Leading the way is senior defensive tackle Larrell Murchison, who has seven sacks. He also has made 34 tackles, including 20 solo. Junior linebacker Louis Acceus has also been a force with 4.5 sacks and 49 tackles.

