Clemson vs. NC State odds, spread: 2019 college football picks, predictions from simulation on 105-69 run

The No. 5 Clemson Tigers look to continue their mastery over the North Carolina State Wolfpack when they meet on Saturday in Raleigh, N.C. The Tigers (9-0), who lead the division at 6-0, are 3-0 on the road this season, while the Wolfpack (4-4) are 4-0 on their home field. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from Carter-Finley Stadium, and Clemson leads the all-time series 58-28-1. The Tigers are 32.5-point favorites in the latest Clemson vs. NC State odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 54. Before making any Clemson vs. North Carolina State picks of your own, see the latest college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 11 of the 2019 season on a strong run, going 105-69 on all its top-rated college football picks this season.

Now, the model has dialed in on Clemson vs. NC State. The model is leaning under, and it's also generated an extremely strong against the spread pick.

The model knows the Tigers, who have clinched their ninth winning season in a row, need just one more victory to record their ninth straight double-digit win season. Clemson has gone to 17 consecutive bowl games and played in the College Football Playoff Championship Game in three of the past four seasons, winning national titles in 2017 and 2019. In 12 seasons under coach Dabo Swinney, the Tigers are 125-30 (.806), including 9-5 in bowl games.

Offensively, Clemson is led by sophomore quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who has completed 149-of-225 passes for 2,027 yards and 20 touchdowns. Lawrence has been hot recently, throwing three touchdowns in the Tigers' last four games. After being held to 21 points by North Carolina on Sept. 28, Clemson has outscored its opponents 208-45 since that time.

But just because the Tigers have not lost in the past two seasons does not guarantee they will cover the Clemson vs. NC State State spread on Saturday.

That's because North Carolina State has shocked the Tigers before, beating three Top-10 Clemson teams in the past: 1987, 1988 and 2011. NC State is 47-38 under seventh-year coach Dave Doeren and is averaging 24.9 points per game.

Defensively, North Carolina State ranks eighth in sacks this season with 28 and is fourth in the ACC. Leading the way is senior defensive tackle Larrell Murchison, who has seven sacks. He also has made 34 tackles, including 20 solo. Junior linebacker Louis Acceus has also been a force with 4.5 sacks and 49 tackles.

So who wins NC State vs. Clemson? And which side of the spread can you bank on?