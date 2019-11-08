Clemson vs. NC State: Prediction, pick, odds, point spread, line, football game, kickoff time, preview
Clemson will be looking to unload some CFP Rankings frustration on Saturday night in Raleigh
The ROY (Rest Of Y'all) Bus is heading up to Raleigh this weekend with Dabo Swinney at the wheel. He's no doubt letting the No. 5 Clemson Tigers know all about how the world doesn't believe in his team, and that they shouldn't take Week 11 opponent NC State for granted. As any ACC title hopeful should know, plenty of dreams have died in Carter-Finley Stadium at the hands of an overlooked Wolfpack.
It has been a while since it's happened to Clemson, though, as the Tigers have dominated this series. They have not lost to NC State in Raleigh since a 37-13 loss in 2011. Swinney was in his third season with the Tigers then, and he hasn't lost to the Wolfpack since. Clemson has won seven straight against NC State including 14 of the last 15 meetings. That's helped Clemson extend its overall lead in the series to 58-28-1.
Storylines
Clemson: While plenty of people were surprised to see a No. 5 next to Clemson in the first College Football Playoff Rankings, you can bet Swinney is thrilled about it. Coaches of defending champions don't often get the chance to play the "nobody believes in us card," but that's precisely the weapon the CFP Selection Committee has handed Dabo. You know he's going to play it, and everybody else knows the No. 5 ranking doesn't mean a whole lot right now. Ohio State will play Penn State later this month, and Alabama and LSU -- the four teams above Clemson -- play this weekend. As long as the Tigers get past NC State, they'll be in the top four next week. And that's what matters to this team: winning in Raleigh. Everything else will take care of itself, but in a down year for every team in the ACC not named Clemson, the Tigers know they can't afford a loss.
NC State: The 2019 season has not lived up to the success NC State has seen recently. This is a team that went 18-8 the last two years, finishing each season with four losses. It already has four losses as it prepares to play Clemson this week, as well as only four wins to go with it. The Wolfpack are 1-3 in conference play, with their lone win coming against Syracuse. All three of those losses have come on the road, however, as did the nonconference loss to West Virginia. NC State is 4-0 at Carter-Finley this year, and would love nothing more than to improve to 5-0. After all, the best way to soothe the pain of a disappointing season would be to pull off a major upset and possibly ruin somebody else's.
Viewing information
Date: Saturday, November 9 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Location: Carter-Finley Stadium -- Raleigh, North Carolina
TV: ABC | Live stream: WatchESPN.com
Game prediction, picks
When the spread for this game originally came out, I was very much on the side of NC State. My logic was that it was entirely too many points for a conference game, and as mentioned above, NC State has been a lot better at home than on the road. But then the CFP Rankings came out and Clemson was at No. 5. Now I'm convinced that Swinney and Clemson will do everything in their power to make a point on Saturday, and they'll likely cover the spread in the process. Pick: Clemson (-30.5)
So what picks can you make with confidence in Week 11? And which line is way off, making it a must-back? Visit SportsLine to see which college football teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $4,000 in profit over the past four seasons.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
OSU vs. Maryland pick, live stream
The Buckeyes are No. 3 in the AP Top 25 poll but No. 1 in the College Football Playoff Rankings
-
Georgia vs. Missouri pick, live stream
The Bulldogs look to maintain their hold on the SEC East with division rival Missouri in town
-
Wisconsin vs. Iowa pick, live stream
The Badgers and Hawkeyes will square off Saturday in a key Big Ten West battle
-
Young to miss Maryland game
Young is one of the brightest stars in the sport this season
-
CFB DFS, Week 11: Top lineups, picks
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in career winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Wisconsin vs. Iowa odds, expert picks
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of Iowa and Wisconsin football.
-
Memphis ends SMU's unbeaten start to 2019
Memphis takes control of the AAC West and sets the stage for another conference title game...
-
College football Week 9 scores, highlights
All the NCAA football scores and highlights from Week 9 for the nation's top 25 teams
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game