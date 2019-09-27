Clemson vs. North Carolina odds, predictions, line: 2019 college football picks from proven model

The top-ranked Clemson Tigers are set for an ACC road test when they travel to Chapel Hill to take on the North Carolina Tar Heels at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. The defending champions have been impressive early this season, rolling to a 4-0 start with every win coming by at least 14 points. The Tigers are also 3-1 against the spread. UNC, meanwhile, is 2-2 straight-up in its first season under Mack Brown. The Tar Heels opened the season with impressive wins over South Carolina and Miami, but fell to Wake Forest and Appalachian State in the past two weeks. The Tigers are 27-point favorites in the latest Clemson vs. North Carolina odds, while the over-under is set at 60. Before you make any Clemson vs. UNC picks, you need to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model has considered that the Tigers have not only rolled to an undefeated mark, they've also been impressive against the spread. They've been favored by at least 16.5 points in all four games and have covered three times, with the exception coming when Texas A&M scored a touchdown in the final seconds to stay within the spread in Week 2.

Loaded with perhaps the nation's most talented quarterback in Trevor Lawrence and NFL prospects such as running back Travis Etienne and receivers Justyn Ross and Tee Higgins, Clemson certainly has the ability to blow out a UNC squad that might be low on confidence after its last two losses.

But the Tar Heels have played Clemson tight recently. They're 1-3 against the Tigers in their past four matchups, but none of their losses have come too close to the 27-point spread that's been installed for this game. Their last two losses in this series have come by an average of just 11.5 points. And UNC quarterback Sam Howell has actually been better statistically than Lawrence, throwing for around 100 more yards, two more touchdowns and three fewer interceptions on the year thus far.

