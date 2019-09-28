Clemson vs. North Carolina score: Live game updates, highlights, college football scores, full coverage
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 1 Clemson travels to face North Carolina in an ACC clash
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- No. 1 Clemson is on the road for the second time this season, making the short trip north to face Mack Brown and North Carolina. The Tigers are looking for their 20th straight win and 15th consecutive victory by 14+ points, a feat that would move them in a tie with 1945-46 Georgia for second-longest streak of two-score wins in the AP Top 25 era (since 1936). Clemson and UNC have played significantly less since the ACC expanded to two divisions in 2005 and 14 teams in 2013, and while the Tigers have held the upper hand in the all-time series, they have not won here since 2002.
The game should provide plenty of opportunities for Trevor Lawrence to continue continue with a superstar wide receiver group that's led by Tee Higgins, Justyn Ross and Amari Rodgers. What's been even scarier for opponents in Clemson's blowout wins has been the play of their backups, hinting that Dabo Swinney and his staff recruited and developed at a level that will see the Tigers continue to compete for ACC and national championships for years to come.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from Clemson vs. North Carolina. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
Thanks for stopping by.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Week 5: Live football updates all day
NCAA football scores, top 25 rankings, highlights and updates from Week 5 of the 2019 season
-
Notre Dame vs Virginia pick, live stream
The Irish return home after their first loss of the season to face the Cavaliers
-
Clemson vs. UNC pick, live stream
The Tigers arrive in Chapel Hill as heavy favorites to remain undefeated
-
USC vs. Washington pick, live stream
The Huskies host the Trojans as two ranked teams look to improve their standing in the Pac-12...
-
Alabama vs. Ole Miss pick, live stream
The Crimson Tide and Rebels will tee it up Saturday afternoon on the SEC on CBS
-
Notre Dame vs. Virginia score, updates
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 10 Notre Dame hosts No. 18 Virginia in South Bend
-
Boise State vs. Air Force live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Boise State vs. Air Force football game on Friday
-
Texas routs Rice in Houston showdown
No. 12 Texas needed a get-right game, and that's exactly what Rice provided in Houston
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game