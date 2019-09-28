Clemson vs. North Carolina score: Live game updates, highlights, college football scores, full coverage

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- No. 1 Clemson is on the road for the second time this season, making the short trip north to face Mack Brown and North Carolina. The Tigers are looking for their 20th straight win and 15th consecutive victory by 14+ points, a feat that would move them in a tie with 1945-46 Georgia for second-longest streak of two-score wins in the AP Top 25 era (since 1936). Clemson and UNC have played significantly less since the ACC expanded to two divisions in 2005 and 14 teams in 2013, and while the Tigers have held the upper hand in the all-time series, they have not won here since 2002.

The game should provide plenty of opportunities for Trevor Lawrence to continue continue with a superstar wide receiver group that's led by Tee Higgins, Justyn Ross and Amari Rodgers. What's been even scarier for opponents in Clemson's blowout wins has been the play of their backups, hinting that Dabo Swinney and his staff recruited and developed at a level that will see the Tigers continue to compete for ACC and national championships for years to come.

