Clemson vs. Notre Dame, Cotton Bowl 2018: Live stream, watch online, TV channel for College Football Playoff

No. 2 Clemson and No. 3 Notre Dame will kick off the 2018 College Football Playoff on Saturday, Dec. 29 at the Cotton Bowl in Arlington, Texas. The game will be the first time in the history of the College Football Playoff that two undefeated teams will have met, and there are plenty of parallels between these teams as the game kicks off from just outside of Dallas.

The Tigers enter the game at 13-0, having won the ACC for the fourth straight season. It's also the fourth straight season the Tigers have reached the College Football Playoff. In all, Clemson has a record of 3-2 in playoff games and won the national title in 2016. As for Notre Dame, its 12-0 and this is the first time it has reached the College Football Playoff, though it's not the first time the Irish have played for a title in recent years. It was back in 2012 that Notre Dame went 12-0 and met Alabama in the BCS Championship Game. It's hoping to have much better luck this time around than it did in 2012.

Here's how you can watch and stream the CFP semifinal in the Cotton Bowl on Saturday afternoon.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Dec. 29 | Time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas

TV: ESPN | Live stream: WatchESPN.com

Storylines

Clemson will win if ... it can find running room for Travis Etienne. While Trevor Lawrence has done a fantastic job for a freshman quarterback, throwing 24 touchdowns to only four interceptions, he's still a freshman who will be playing in the biggest game of his life. It would be a tremendous help for the Tigers if they're able to lighten his load as much as possible, and they're prepared to do that behind a strong offensive line and one of the best backs in the country. Etienne and company will be going against an excellent Notre Dame defense, however, so finding space won't be easy. On the other side of the ball, Clemson's front seven must find a way to get pressure on Notre Dame QB Ian Book consistently. While Clemson's defense overall is fantastic, its secondary has shown flaws at time during the season, and a good pass rush will help cover them. The good news for Clemson is it has one of the best pass-rushes in the entire country, as its sack rate of 10.46 percent ranks second in the nation.

Notre Dame will win if ... it can slow down Clemson's offense. The Irish will be facing one of the toughest defenses in the country in the Tigers, and even with Book, Dexter Williams and big-bodied receivers like Miles Boykin, Chase Claypool, Alize Mack, and Cole Kmet, Notre Dame is going to have trouble putting a lot of points on the board against this team. So it is crucial that its defense does everything in its power to keep the Irish in the game. They must find a way to limit Etienne, one of the most explosive backs in the country. And while Notre Dame's pass defense has been terrific overall, the pass rush has lacked a bit, as their sack rate of 6.53 percent ranks only 57th nationally. They need to put pressure on Trevor Lawrence and make him uncomfortable with the hopes he'll put the ball up in dangerous spots which will lead to turnovers. If Notre Dame doesn't win the turnover battle in this game, the odds of it winning are marginal at best.

Our team of CBS Sports experts have made picks and predictions for Clemson-Notre Dame. Click here to view them.