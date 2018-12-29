Clemson vs. Notre Dame odds, line: 2018 Cotton Bowl picks, predictions from proven model on 45-25 run

The 2018 Cotton Bowl is part of the College Football Playoff rotation this year, which will bring No. 2 Clemson and No. 3 Notre Dame to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tex., for a national semifinal matchup. These squads both have at least partial ties to the ACC, with the Tigers as full members and the Fighting Irish playing a minimum five-game rotating ACC schedule each year. And while that's helped familiarize these programs with one another in general, you can expect nothing to be easy for either side at the 2018 Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic on Dec. 29 at 4 p.m. ET. The Tigers are 11-point favorites with the total at 57 in the latest Clemson vs. Notre Dame odds. But before you make any Clemson vs. Notre Dame picks of your own, be sure to check out the 2018 Cotton Bowl predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

As both teams set their sights on Cotton Bowl 2018, Notre Dame will hope to use the added precision of having Ian Book at quarterback combined with imposing size on the outside to create mismatches against Clemson.

The Tigers rank second in the nation in scoring defense and their defensive line, even without Dexter Lawrence (suspension), is still arguably the best in college football. But if Notre Dame can protect Book long enough, he's going to have opportunities throwing outside to jumbo wide receivers Miles Boykin and Chase Claypool. The pair both stand at 6-foot-4 and weigh in at 228 and 227 pounds respectively, which could be hard on Clemson cornerbacks.

A.J. Terrell and Trayvon Mullen both have nice size at 6-foot-1 and 6-foot-2, respectively, but both will be giving up a couple inches and nearly 40 pounds to Boykin and Claypool. With Book's impressive ball placement all season (he completed over 70 percent of his passes), he should be able to put the football in places where they can use those frames as an advantage if given time.

But just because the Irish could have an edge in those matchups, that doesn't mean they'll be able to cover the Notre Dame vs. Clemson spread.

Freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence was as good as advertised coming out of high school, and he has been so successful in his freshman season because of the help that he's received from a run game that can be downright dominant. Travis Etienne is one of the most explosive players in the nation, with 1,464 yards rushing and 21 touchdowns this season.

Etienne is also supported by three talented backups who all have rushed for at least 400 yards and five touchdowns. Etienne, Tavien Feaster, Adam Choice and Lyn-J Dixon combined to average 7.9 yards per carry.

