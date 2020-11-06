The No. 1 Clemson Tigers hit the road this week to take on the fourth-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish in ACC action on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET in Notre Dame Stadium. The Tigers are off to a perfect 7-0 start after escaping Boston College 34-28 last week, while the Fighting Irish are 6-0 after handling Georgia Tech 31-13 last week. The Tigers are five-point favorites in the Clemson vs. Notre Dame odds from William Hill with the over-under for total points listed at 50.5.

Clemson has won three straight games against Notre Dame in the all-time series, and the Tigers are 11-2 against the spread in their last 13 games as road favorites.

Here are the college football odds from William Hill and trends for Notre Dame vs. Clemson:

Clemson vs. Notre Dame spread: Clemson -5

Clemson vs. Notre Dame over-under: 50.5 points

Clemson vs. Notre Dame money line: Clemson -210, Notre Dame +180

CLEM: The under is 5-1 in the Tigers' last 6 games on artificial turf.

ND: The Fighting Irish are 1-4 against the spread in their last five conference games.

Why Clemson can cover

The Tigers engineered a second-half comeback last weekend to escape being upset by Boston College 24-38. Backup quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei passed for 342 yards and two touchdowns, and added a pivotal 30-yard touchdown run in his first start replacing Heisman candidate Trevor Lawrence (COVID-19).

Fellow Heisman candidate Travis Etienne rushed for 84 yards and a score against the Eagles, and has piled up 606 yards and nine touchdowns this season. Clemson's offense racks up 46.1 points and 508 yards per game, and the Tigers' defense has allowed just 15.3 points per game to opponents. Wide receiver Amari Rodgers has 40 catches for 586 yards and six touchdowns.

Why Notre Dame can cover

The Fighting Irish are even better on defense, giving up just 10.3 points per game in their 6-0 start. Notre Dame limited Georgia Tech to just 238 yards and 13 points last weekend, and the offense reeled off 24 unanswered points to pull away from the Yellow Jackets.

Quarterback Ian Book has passed for 1,225 yards and seven touchdowns against just one interception. Running back Kyren Williams has gained 600 yards and scored seven touchdowns on 105 carries. The Fighting Irish are 5-0 against the spread in their last five games as home underdogs, and 4-0 ATS in their last four November games.

