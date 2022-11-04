The No. 5 Clemson Tigers will try to keep their perfect season alive when they face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday night. Clemson had last week off following a 27-21 win over then-No. 14 Syracuse two weeks ago. Notre Dame has won five of its last six games, including a 41-24 win over Syracuse last week.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Tigers are favored by 3.5 points in the latest Notre Dame vs. Clemson odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 44.

Notre Dame vs. Clemson spread: Clemson -3.5

Notre Dame vs. Clemson over/under: 44 points

Notre Dame vs. Clemson money line: Notre Dame +152, Clemson -180

Why Notre Dame can cover

Notre Dame has suffered a few disappointing losses this season, but it has also shown that it can beat ranked teams. The Fighting Irish have picked up wins over North Carolina, BYU and Syracuse, with two of those wins coming on the road. They also held a 10-3 lead over No. 2 Ohio State in their season opener, so they have faced a level of competition that has prepared them for this battle.

Sophomore running back Audric Estime rushed 20 times for 123 yards and two touchdowns against Syracuse last week, while sophomore Logan Diggs added 20 carries for 85 yards and a score. The Fighting Irish will lean heavily on their rushing attack again on Saturday night, allowing them to control the pace of the game. Clemson has only faced one ranked team on the road this season, needing double overtime to get past then-No. 21 Wake Forest. Notre Dame comes into this game on a remarkable run over the last three seasons, covering the spread in 11 consecutive games during the month of November.

Why Clemson can cover

Clemson now knows that it likely cannot afford a loss this season if it wants to make a College Football Playoff appearance. The Tigers have been able to pass every test thus far, including wins over a trio of ranked opponents. They are in a good scheduling spot on Saturday night, as their open date gave them extra time to prepare for Notre Dame.

Junior quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has thrown for 1,803 yards, 17 touchdowns and four interceptions, giving Clemson more offensive firepower than Notre Dame. The Tigers are also balanced though, as running back Will Shipley is averaging 6.0 yards per carry on 123 attempts. Clemson is riding a 10-game winning streak and has won five straight road games, giving bettors no reason to fade them in this game.

