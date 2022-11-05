The No. 4 Clemson Tigers will try to maintain their position in the College Football Playoff race when they face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday night. Clemson has gone unbeaten through its first eight games this season and is coming off its bye week. Notre Dame got off to a slow start, but it has picked up wins against UNLV and Syracuse in its last two games. These teams have not met since Clemson blew out the Fighting Irish in a 34-10 final in the 2020 ACC title game.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Tigers are 4-point favorites in the latest Clemson vs. Notre Dame odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 44. Before entering any Notre Dame vs. Clemson picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Clemson vs. Notre Dame spread: Clemson -4

Clemson vs. Notre Dame over/under: 44 points

Clemson vs. Notre Dame money line: Notre Dame +162, Clemson -195

Why Notre Dame can cover

Notre Dame has suffered a few disappointing losses this season, but it has also shown that it can beat ranked teams. The Fighting Irish have picked up wins over North Carolina, BYU and Syracuse, with two of those wins coming on the road. They also held a 10-3 lead over No. 2 Ohio State in their season opener, so they have faced a level of competition that has prepared them for this battle.

Sophomore running back Audric Estime rushed 20 times for 123 yards and two touchdowns against Syracuse last week, while sophomore Logan Diggs added 20 carries for 85 yards and a score. The Fighting Irish will lean heavily on their rushing attack again on Saturday night, allowing them to control the pace of the game. Clemson has only faced one ranked team on the road this season, needing double overtime to get past then-No. 21 Wake Forest. Notre Dame comes into this game on a remarkable run over the last three seasons, covering the spread in 11 consecutive games during the month of November.

Why Clemson can cover

Clemson comes into this contest on a 14-game winning streak following its win over Syracuse two weeks ago. The Tigers had a week off to prepare and get healthy heading into this showdown, giving them an advantage against Notre Dame, which had to play at Syracuse last week. The Fighting Irish have struggled offensively against Clemson's stout defense in recent meetings, averaging 11.7 points per game in the last four contests.

Clemson has been a fantastic team to back away from home, as the Tigers have covered the spread in six of their last seven road games, winning each of their last six road games by double digits. Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has thrown 13 touchdown passes in his last three road appearances, while running back Will Shipley has averaged 146.5 rushing yards in his last two games.

