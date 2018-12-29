Clemson vs. Notre Dame score, Cotton Bowl 2018: Live game updates, College Football Playoff highlights

The 2018 Cotton Bowl between No. 2 Clemson and No. 3 Notre Dame kicks off the first of two College Football Playoff semifinals on Saturday. It's a matchup of two of the more complete teams in the sport. The Tigers and the Fighting Irish are ranked in the top 10 in scoring defense and yards per play allowed. If you want great defensive line play, look no further. Even without Dexter Lawrence (NCAA drug suspension), Clemson's line is one of the most talented in all of college football. But don't sleep on Notre Dame, either. The Irish have a formidable pass rush with Jerry Tillery and Julian Okwara.

Though Clemson has the better offensive numbers -- the Tigers are fourth nationally in points per game -- both teams have something in common having made quarterback changes early in the season. With Clemson, the move to true freshman Trevor Lawrence has completely opened up the vertical passing game to one of college football's most potent air attacks. For Notre Dame, the switch to Ian Book simply raised the ceiling.

