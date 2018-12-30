Clemson vs. Notre Dame score, Cotton Bowl 2018: No. 2 Tigers rout No. 3 Irish in College Football Playoff semifinal

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Whether the College Football Playoff gets Alabama-Clemson IV remains to be seen for at least a few more hours, but the CFP National Championship on Jan. 7 will definitely feature the Tigers. No. 2 Clemson relied on its air attack behind a pair of true freshman sensations -- quarterback Trevor Lawrence and receiver Justyn Ross -- to boat race No. 3 Notre Dame 30-3 to advance to the national title game.

Lawrence had one of his stronger passing performances of his young career with 327 yards and three touchdowns, validating once again (as if there was any doubt before) that coach Dabo Swinney made the correct choice in going with Lawrence over Kelly Bryant early in the season. Lawrence is the player who took the Tigers from playoff hopeful to championship contender and that is now realized as the Tigers await the winner of No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl.

But Lawrence had help. Ross had the a season-best six catches on eight targets for 147 yards and two touchdowns, both of which came in the second quarter to help Clemson begin the process of pulling away. Lawrence's third touchdown to Tee Higgins was a one-handed spectacle worthy of any highlight reel. Overall, six different players caught at least two passes as Clemson skewered what was the No. 1 pass defense in college football in yards per pass attempt allowed. Though the Fighting Irish were without star cornerback, All-American and Thorpe Award finalist Julian Love for much of the game with an undisclosed injury, Clemson's wideouts looked faster and flat-out better than what Notre Dame had in the back end.

And once behind, Notre Dame was unable to muster the offense to get back into the game. The Irish averaged just 3.6 yards per play with Clemson's vaunted defensive front forcing 3.5 of the Tigers' six sacks and pressuring quarterback Ian Book on practically every play. Notre Dame went 5-of-17 on third downs and entered the red zone just once on the day.

The three points scored on Saturday was the lowest turnout for this program under coach Brian Kelly since a 10-3 loss at NC State in 2016 in a driving monsoon. Moreover, the Irish continue to struggle on the biggest stages, having lost seven straight "New Year's Six" bowl games dating back to 1994, with the last victory being in the Cotton Bowl, of all games, over Texas A&M.

What are some takeaways from the Cotton Bowl.

1. The stage isn't too big for Trevor Lawrence: The true freshman signal-caller and former five-star prospect inherited the starting job after Week 4, and Saturday was -- by far -- the biggest test of his career. He passed with flying colors. Lawrence went 27-of-39 passing for 327 yards and three touchdowns. All three of his scoring strikes came in the first half, including a dime in the back of the end zone to Tee Higgins with 0:02 left. He came out hot and never looked back against a Fighting Irish defense that, even without a banged up Julian Love in the defensive backfield, is one of the most dangerous units he's faced in his young career.

What does that mean moving forward? A lot. The poise, comfort and ability to spread the ball around to all of his different receivers will come in handy next week in Santa Clara, California, when he'll try to become the second true freshman quarterback in as many years to polish off his first year in college with a title.

2. Dexter Lawrence's absence didn't really matter: The 350-pound nose tackle who was suspended due to a positive test for a banned substance was supposed to be the anchor of the stout Tigers defensive line. This boat has multiple anchors, which was clear from the moment toe met leather. Backup Albert Huggins didn't exactly litter the stat sheet. He had just one tackle and another quarterback hurry, but he clogged up the middle just like Lawrence did for Brent Venables' defense. What's even more obvious is that Clemson's defensive line isn't a one-man show. It seems like we forgot about that while the suspension drama was going on this week, but Austin Bryant, Christian Wilkins and Clelin Ferrell reminded the world of it right out of the gate.

Will that change in the national title game? Very doubtful. Unless the rest of the defensive front gets suspended too, the Tigers will be just fine.

3. Notre Dame still has plenty to be proud of: Make no mistake, it was embarrassing for the Fighting Irish. It was arguably worse than the 42-14 blowout loss to Alabama in the title game in 2012. But a 12-0 record and a berth in the College Football Playoff is something that should be applauded by outsiders and remembered by Irish fans. The result of the game doesn't change the fact that this team earned its way here. Coach Kelly made a bold move to replace quarterback Brandon Wimbush with Book in late October, played without running back Dexter Williams for the first four games due to a suspension and handled the pressure down the stretch like champions.

The Irish earned it. They just ran into the Clemson buzzsaw. Based on how good the Tigers looked, Saturday should be more of a compliment to the Tigers than a criticism of Kelly's crew.

