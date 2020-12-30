The College Football Playoff semifinals will conclude on Friday night with the second-ranked Clemson Tigers taking on the third-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2021 Sugar Bowl. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on New Year's Day. Clemson is 10-1 and is coming off an ACC Championship Game win over Notre Dame, while Ohio State beat Northwestern in the Big Ten Championship to move to 6-0.

This is the fourth time the two programs have gone head-to-head in the College Football Playoff and Clemson has won all three previous meetings, including a 29-23 victory a season ago. The Tigers are 7.5-point favorites with the over-under for total points listed at 66.5 in the latest Clemson vs. Ohio State odds from William Hill Sportsbook. Before entering any Ohio State vs. Clemson picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $3,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It enters the final week of bowl season a sizzling 56-36 on all top-rated picks, returning over $400. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Clemson vs. Ohio State. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football odds for Clemson vs. Ohio State:

Clemson vs. Ohio State spread: Clemson -7.5

Clemson vs. Ohio State over-under: 66.5 points

Clemson vs. Ohio State money line: Clemson -300, Ohio State +240

CLEM: The Tigers have won and covered in each of their three CFP matchups with the Buckeyes.

OSU: The Buckeyes are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven games on a Friday.

Latest Odds: Clemson Tigers -7.5 Bet Now

Why Clemson can cover



The No. 2 Tigers suffered their only loss of the season back on Nov. 7 to the Fighting Irish with a 47-40 final score in double-overtime. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence didn't play in that game but returned for the rematch in the ACC title game and put up 412 yards of total offense with three total touchdowns in a 34-10 win.

The Tigers put up at least 433 yards of total offense and 34 points in every game that they played in 2020 and allowed 333 yards or less in nine of their 11 games. Lawrence put up 366 yards of total offense and three total touchdowns against Ohio State in last year's semifinal and Ryan Day will have his work cut out to slow down the presumed No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Why Ohio State can cover

The Buckeyes averaged a whopping 7.3 yards per play in 2020 and took to the ground to swat away an early scare from Northwestern in the Big Ten title game. Ohio State finished that contest with 399 yards on the ground and average 9.1 yards per carry with Trey Sermon rushing for 331 yards and two scores in the victory.

It was a career day for the Oklahoma transfer and with Clemson likely focusing its defensive efforts on slowing down Justin Fields, Sermon's ability to create big plays in the running game could shift the balance. The Buckeyes averaged 42.5 points and 529.2 yards per game this season and had a plus-eight turnover differential in just six games. Stealing a couple possessions against the favored Tigers could help the Buckeyes stick around.

How to make Clemson vs. Ohio State picks

The model has simulated Ohio State vs. Clemson 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Clemson vs. Ohio State? And which side of the spread is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Ohio State vs. Clemson spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out.