A little bit of deja vu, anyone? No. 2 Clemson and No. 3 Ohio State will square off in a College Football Playoff semifinal for the second time in as many years and the third time in the seven-year history of the playoff. The first meeting came during the 2016 season when Clemson beat the Buckeyes 31-0 in the Fiesta Bowl. Last year's Fiesta Bowl meeting was much closer, but Clemson still won 29-23.

Clemson fans are hoping history repeats itself and the Tigers move on to play in another CFP National Championship. The Buckeyes are hoping that moving the game from Glendale, Arizona, to New Orleans might lead to a new result as they've yet to return to the CFP title game since winning the inaugural playoff in 2014.

Ohio State does have some success in the Sugar Bowl; this will be the Buckeyes' sixth appearance in the game. They've gone 3-2 in this event, and the last time they played it was New Year's Day 2015. They upset No. 1 Alabama 42-35 that night, and a little over a week later, Ohio State beat Oregon to win the national title. Clemson has played in the game twice (1959 and 2018) but has never won it. Like Ohio State, it's last appearance in the game was against Alabama in the 2018 College Football Playoff. Alabama beat No. 1 Clemson 24-6 in that game and then went on to win the national title.

So I guess the moral of the story is that you win the national title if you win the Sugar Bowl. No pressure!

Storylines

Clemson: The Clemson program has reached a point where you almost feel like you can ignore it during the regular season because you know it's going to win the ACC and make the College Football Playoff. Well, there was a little bit of doubt this year due to Notre Dame's presence in the conference, but even when the Fighting Irish beat Clemson 47-40, you still thought they would have to do it a second time. That meeting went much better for the Tigers as they beat the Irish 34-10 with Trevor Lawrence back behind center. Now they're back in the College Football Playoff for the sixth time (tied with Alabama for the most appearances) in its seven-year history and are looking to win their seventh playoff game. Doing so would put the Tigers in the title game for the fifth time.

Ohio State: It was a strange season for Ohio State, even by the strange standards of college football in 2020 as a whole. First, the Buckeyes had their season postponed by the Big Ten, only for the conference to do a 180 on the decision. Then after getting off to a hot start, the Buckeyes season was delayed again when their game against Maryland was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns with the Terrapins. They came back and struggled against a top 10 Indiana team but won. The next week their game against Illinois was canceled because of a COVID-19 outbreak on the Buckeyes. Again they'd return for a game -- a 52-12 blowout of Michigan State -- before the regular-season finale against Michigan was canceled due to COVID-19. It was a stop and start season that made it difficult for the Buckeyes to get into a rhythm. Now they enter the playoff having played only six games and facing a Clemson team that's been a pain in their rear.

Viewing information

Game: Sugar Bowl -- College Football Playoff semifinal

Date: Friday, Jan. 1 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Mercedes-Benz Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana

TV: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Sugar Bowl prediction, picks

Latest Odds: Clemson Tigers -7.5 Bet Now

I'm not sure why Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has been so willing to provide Ohio State with bulletin board material the last few weeks, but he's not shy about it. Swinney is adamant about his belief that Ohio State shouldn't have been selected for the College Football Playoff because it only played six games. Now, we all know that if had it been Clemson who had been limited to only six games, Swinney would not be arguing his team didn't belong. Still, it doesn't mean he's wrong. It is advantageous for the Buckeyes to only have to play six games, but I don't think it's enough of an advantage that they win this game. When Clemson has Lawrence, it has looked like the juggernaut we all expected it to be. Ohio State looked terrific in its first three games but has been inconsistent since with Justin Fields especially struggling to find his confidence. Unless Fields reverts to his elite form, it's hard to imagine the Buckeyes keeping this game within a touchdown. Pick: Clemson -7.5 | Clemson 31, Ohio State 21