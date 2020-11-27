Who's Playing

Pittsburgh @ No. 4 Clemson

Current Records: Pittsburgh 5-4; Clemson 7-1

What to Know

The Clemson Tigers have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. Clemson and the Pittsburgh Panthers will face off in an ACC battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. The Tigers strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 45.38 points per game.

Clemson fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish two weeks ago but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 47-40. A silver lining for Clemson was the play of QB D.J. Uiagalelei, who passed for two TDs and 439 yards on 44 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown. Near the top of the highlight reel was Uiagalelei's 53-yard TD bomb to WR Cornell Powell in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, you're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for Pitt on Saturday. Everything went their way against the Virginia Tech Hokies as they made off with a 47-14 win. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Pitt had established a 40-14 advantage. They can attribute much of their success to QB Kenny Pickett, who passed for two TDs and 404 yards on 52 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown, and WR DJ Turner, who caught 15 passes for one TD and 184 yards. One of the most thrilling moments was Turner's 64-yard TD reception in the third quarter.

Special teams collected 17 points for the Panthers. K Alex Kessman delivered a perfect 4-for-4 game.

Pittsburgh's victory lifted them to 5-4 while Clemson's loss dropped them down to 7-1. After the lofty point totals in their previous games, we'll see if they're able to heat things up even more while facing each other.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Stadium -- Clemson, South Carolina

Memorial Stadium -- Clemson, South Carolina TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tigers are a big 24-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Clemson and Pittsburgh both have one win in their last two games.