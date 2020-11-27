The fourth-ranked Clemson Tigers have had three weeks to lick their wounds after suffering their first regular-season loss in 40 games. That does not bode well for the Pittsburgh Panthers, who will have to contend with Trevor Lawrence as the star quarterback makes his return after missing two games due to a bout with COVID-19. Lawrence and the Tigers will attempt to take out their frustration on the Panthers when they host their ACC rivals on Saturday. Kickoff from Memorial Stadium is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET.

After having its scheduled game against Florida State last weekend postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test, Clemson (7-1, 6-1 ACC) is still stewing after suffering a 47-40 double-overtime loss at Notre Dame on Nov. 7. It was the school's first regular-season setback since Oct. 13, 2017, when it dropped a 27-24 decision at Syracuse. The Tigers are 23-point favorites in the latest Clemson vs. Pittsburgh odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 55.5. Before making any Pittsburgh vs. Clemson picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $3,600 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It is also a sizzling 44-23 on all top-rated picks through 12 weeks of the 2020 college football season, returning over $1,200 in profit already. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Clemson vs. Pitt. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college football odds and trends for Pitt vs. Clemson:

Clemson vs. Pittsburgh spread: Tigers -23

Clemson vs. Pittsburgh over-under: 55.5 points

Clemson vs. Pittsburgh money line: Tigers -1700, Panthers +900

CLEM: The Tigers are 2-7 against the spread in their last nine games

PITT: The Panthers are 1-4 ATS in their last five road contests

Latest Odds: Tigers -23 Bet Now

Why Clemson can cover



Freshman D.J. Uiagalelei did a fine job in Lawrence's absence, completing 59-of-85 pass attempts for 781 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions. But Lawrence, who was the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy before coming down with the coronavirus, is ready to continue what could be his final season. Highly expected to enter the 2021 NFL Draft, the junior has completed 70.7 percent of his passes for 1,833 yards with 17 TDs and just two interceptions.

Before becoming ill, Lawrence guided the Tigers to six double-digit victories this season, including five of at least 24 points. He recorded multiple touchdown passes in each of his last five contests, setting a career high with five in a 73-7 rout at Georgia Tech on Oct. 17. Lawrence threw for only 118 yards against Pittsburgh as a freshman in 2018 but made a pair of TD tosses to help lead Clemson to a 42-10 triumph in the ACC championship game.

Why Pittsburgh can cover

The Panthers have posted back-to-back victories following a four-game losing streak, outscoring their opponents 88-31. Kenny Pickett threw for 404 yards and a pair of touchdowns while also running for a score in last Saturday's 47-14 triumph over Virginia Tech. It was the second 400-yard performance of the year for the senior, who leads Pittsburgh with seven rushing TDs and has registered one in six of his seven games in 2020.

Pittsburgh leads the nation with 97 tackles for loss overall and 10.8 per game, while linebacker SirVocea Dennis is third in the country with 13.5 on the season. The Panthers also are the best at getting to the quarterback, as they have registered a nation-best 40 sacks. Defensive lineman Patrick Jones II is tied for second in the country with eight sacks for Pittsburgh, which leads the ACC and ranks fourth in the nation with 12 interceptions.

How to make Pittsburgh vs. Clemson picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over the total. In fact, it says the two teams will combine to score 56 points. It also has generated an against-the-spread pick that cashes in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Clemson vs. Pittsburgh? And which side of the spread cashes in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Pittsburgh vs. Clemson spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up over $3,600 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.