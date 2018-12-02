Clemson vs. Pittsburgh score: Live updates, ACC Championship Game highlights, football stats, coverage

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The table is set. No. 2 Clemson will take the field on Saturday night against Pitt in the 2018 ACC Championship Game with all of its goals there for the taking. A fourth-straight ACC crown, a fourth-straight College Football Playoff berth, and likely, a fourth-straight top-two seed from the CFP Selection Committee. This group of Clemson seniors is among the winningest not only in program history but in FBS history, going for its 53rd win against the Panthers.

Pitt arrives after making some history of its own with the first ACC Coastal championship. As preseason favorites Miami and Virginia Tech started to fall from the top of the standings, Pitt found its identity in a physical rushing attack and rolled off five straight ACC wins to clinch the division. So can Pitt play spoiler, or will Clemson take care of its business and finish the night with an eye on claiming its second national championship in three years?

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from the ACC Championship Game. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

Thanks for stopping by.