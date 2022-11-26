Who's Playing

South Carolina @ No. 8 Clemson

Current Records: South Carolina 7-4; Clemson 10-1

What to Know

The South Carolina Gamecocks will square off against the Clemson Tigers at noon ET Saturday at Memorial Stadium. After both teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

USC made easy work of the Tennessee Volunteers last week and carried off a 63-38 win. QB Spencer Rattler had a dynamite game for the Gamecocks; he passed for six TDs and 438 yards on 37 attempts. Near the top of the highlight reel was Rattler's 60-yard TD bomb to WR Josh Vann in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, Clemson ran circles around the Miami (FL) Hurricanes last week, and the extra yardage (447 yards vs. 98 yards) paid off. Everything went Clemson's way against Miami (FL) as they made off with a 40-10 victory. With Clemson ahead 24 to nothing at the half, the matchup was all but over already. It was another big night for their QB D.J. Uiagalelei, who passed for two TDs and 227 yards on 34 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 89 yards.

The Gamecocks have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 14-point spread they are up against. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 3-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

Their wins bumped USC to 7-4 and the Tigers to 10-1. With both USC and Clemson swaggering in after impressive performances, it will be interesting to see which team steps up to teach the other some humility.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Stadium -- Clemson, South Carolina

Memorial Stadium -- Clemson, South Carolina TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $92.40

Odds

The Tigers are a big 14-point favorite against the Gamecocks, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Clemson won five games and tied one game in their last six contests with South Carolina.