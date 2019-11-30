Clemson vs. South Carolina odds, spread: 2019 college football picks, predictions from Tigers expert who's 5-1

Trevor Lawrence and the No. 3 Clemson Tigers hope to continue their high-scoring ways when they visit the South Carolina Gamecocks for the 2019 Palmetto Bowl on Saturday. Kickoff at Williams-Brice Stadium is set for noon ET. The Tigers (11-0, 8-0 ACC) have recorded 41 or more points nine times this season, with their 52-3 win over Wake Forest on Nov. 16 marking the fourth straight game in which they produced at least 52. Clemson, which has covered the spread in nine of its last 10 on the road, seeks its sixth victory in a row over South Carolina. The Gamecocks (4-7, 3-5 SEC) are coming off their fourth loss in five contests, a 30-6 setback at Texas A&M on Nov. 16. The Tigers are 27.5-point favorites and the over-under for total points is 50.5 in the latest Clemson vs. South Carolina odds. Before locking in your Clemson vs. South Carolina picks, check out the college football predictions from SportsLine's No. 1 college football expert Emory Hunt.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007, and a former running back at Louisiana-Lafayette. He knows the game from a player's and coach's perspective.

The football analyst is enjoying another strong year for SportsLine members and enters this week with an incredible 93-54 record on his college football picks for the 2019 season, returning a whopping profit of almost $3,500 to his followers. In addition, Hunt has had a keen eye for the Tigers and is on a 5-1 run on against-the-spread picks involving Clemson. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Clemson vs. South Carolina spread: Tigers -27.5

Clemson vs. South Carolina over-under: 50.5

Clemson vs. South Carolina money line: Tigers -4640, Gamecocks +1443

CLEM: RB Travis Etienne is averaging an FBS-best 8.7 yards per carry

USC: QB Ryan Hilinski has thrown one interception in his last seven games

Hunt has considered that the Tigers are winning by an average of 23.4 points during their streak against the Gamecocks -- their longest since a seven-game run from 1934-40. Clemson hopes to continue the success as it is seeking the eighth unbeaten season in school history. The Tigers, who are one of two teams in the nation averaging at least 250 yards both rushing and passing, also are looking to tie the school record for most consecutive road wins (12 from 2015-17).

Clemson, which ranks second in total defense (238.2 yards), has gone 15 straight games without allowing more than 20 points -- its longest streak since a 31-game run from 1937-40. Etienne is hoping his trend of relaxing after halftime continues, as he has made only 39 of his 153 carries this season in the second half of games -- four in the fourth quarter. The junior is on the verge of tying James Conner for a pair of ACC records as he trails the former Pittsburgh star by one for first on the conference's all-time list for both rushing touchdowns (52) and overall scores (56).

Despite the Tigers' offensive abilities, they are not guaranteed to cover the Clemson vs. South Carolina spread in the Palmetto Bowl 2019 on Saturday.

That's because the Gamecocks have won 32 of their last 42 non-conference games. South Carolina is seeking its second win over a top-five team this year after topping Georgia 20-17 in overtime on Oct. 12. The Gamecocks have had five backs rush for over 100 yards in a game this season and are the only SEC team with three players who have registered at least four sacks.

The Gamecocks' chances to end their slide against the Tigers would be better if a pair of offensive weapons return to the lineup. Senior running back Tavien Feaster, who transferred from Clemson over the summer, is expected to play after missing two games with a groin injury, while senior receiver Bryan Edwards is questionable to come back from a one-game absence following an arthroscopic procedure on his knee. Edwards leads the SEC with an average of 7.1 receptions per game and needs one touchdown catch to tie Sidney Rice and Alshon Jeffery (23) for the most in school history.

