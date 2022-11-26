The No. 8 Clemson Tigers (10-1) host the South Carolina Gamecocks (7-4) on Saturday afternoon in the 2022 Palmetto Bowl rivalry matchup. Clemson is leading the ACC by three games and sits comfortably in first place. South Carolina is bowl eligible and is currently third in the SEC East standings. The Tigers lead the all-time series 72-42, including seven straight wins. Last year, Clemson won 30-0.

Kickoff from Memorial Stadium in Clemson is set for noon ET. The Tigers are 14-point favorites in the latest Clemson vs. South Carolina odds. The over/under for total points scored is set at 53. Before making any South Carolina vs. Clemson picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

Now, here are several college football odds and trends for South Carolina vs. Clemson:

South Carolina vs. Clemson spread: Tigers -14

South Carolina vs. Clemson over/under: 53 points

South Carolina vs. Clemson money line: Tigers -600, Gamecocks -430

CLEM: Tigers are 4-1 ATS in their last five games in November

SC: Gamecocks are 5-2-1 ATS in their last eight non-conference games

Why Clemson can cover

The Tigers have been playing solid defense. They are quickly swarming the ball carrier and forcing offenses to earn every yard. Clemson ranks fourth in the ACC in points allowed (20), third in total defense (318.7) and rushing yards allowed (104.5). Sophomore linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. is a big part of this unit.

Trotter Jr. is an instinctive player and a terrific leader. He knows how to motivate his teammates while being a tackling machine in the middle of the field. The New Jersey native leads the team in total tackles (63) with four pass deflections and 1.5 sacks. Last week, he logged nine total stops, one sack and one pass breakup.

Why South Carolina can cover

Junior quarterback Spencer Rattler is a playmaker with a strong throwing arm. Rattler is mobile and makes plays outside the pocket. The Arizona native has good zip on his passes and is able to make a throw anywhere on the field. He's thrown for 2,420 yards and 14 passing touchdowns. In the upset win over Tennessee last week, Rattler had a huge day. He was 30 of 37 for 438 yards and six TDs.

Junior Antwane Wells Jr. is the go-to receiver for Rattler. Wells Jr. can easily take the top off a defense and be a dangerous YAC weapon. The Virginia native tracks the ball well downfield and runs precise routes. Wells Jr. leads the team in receptions (54), receiving yards (767) and touchdowns (4). In his previous outing, he snagged a season-high 11 passes for 177 yards.

How to make South Carolina vs. Clemson picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 51 points.

