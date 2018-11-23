Clemson vs. South Carolina: Prediction, pick, odds, line, TV channel, live stream, watch online

This is the 116th meeting between Clemson and South Carolina, a rivalry that dates back to 1896 in the Palmetto State and ranks as the second longest-running consecutively played series in college football with 110 straight meetings (every year since 1909). The Gamecocks have won five of the last nine meetings, but Clemson is looking to win its fifth straight in the series when the two teams meet in Death Valley on Saturday night.

Of course, the primary storyline surrounding the game is No. 2 Clemson and its pursuit of a fourth-straight College Football Playoff appearance. Everything is laid out for the Tigers, at 11-0, to win its next two games by any margin and find themselves in the Orange Bowl in one of the two national semifinals. But South Carolina would love nothing more than to play spoiler, snap its losing streak in the series and make Clemson fans have to sweat a little bit between now and Selection Sunday.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Nov. 24 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Memorial Stadium -- Clemson, South Carolina

TV: ESPN | Live stream: WatchESPN

Storylines

South Carolina: The early years of the Will Muschamp era at South Carolina have been solid, but his tenure still lacks a signature win. The Gamecocks are 0-4 against ranked opponents this season, and have dropped nine straight against top 25 teams, last beating then-No. 18 Tennessee in Oct. 2016. This is a program that is set for its third straight bowl game in three years since Muschamp arrived, and holds a 12-12 record against conference opponents in that time. There's nothing to be concerned about, but there hasn't been a breakthrough-type win to evoke memories of Steve Spurrier taking down Alabama either. Beating Clemson in Death Valley, given the stakes and the point spread, would absolutely qualify not only as a signature win for Muschamp but as one of the best wins ever in school history.

Clemson: Last week, Clemson set a new ACC record with its 51st win in a four-year span. As it continues to build on that record and chase the national four-year total records both held by Alabama -- 53 wins (2014-17) -- and its active streak of 52 wins (2015-18). While that senior class has delivered three playoff appearances, three ACC titles and a national championship, Dabo Swinney has always been quick to give credit to the players who came before this senior class as well. Players like Tajh Boyd, Sammy Watkins, Vic Beasley and Grady Jarrett had a big part in making Clemson what is today, and nothing drives that home more than noting the program's success across the entire decade. With a win against South Carolina, the Tigers join Alabama and Ohio State as the only FBS programs to win 100 games this decade.

Game prediction, picks

Clemson has reached Alabama status. There is no spread where I feel comfortable picking against the Tigers to cover, mostly because I think there is a very low ceiling for how many points we can expect from the opposition. Clemson's defense has been preparing itself to peak in December and January, and we're seeing the fruits of that preparation with suffocating performances on the field. Pick: Clemson -26.5

So which teams should you back in Week 13 of the college football season? And what playoff contender will get its title hopes crushed? Visit SportsLine now to see the projected score for every single FBS matchup, all from the model that has returned over $4,000 in profit to $100 bettors over the last three seasons.