Who's Playing

Syracuse @ No. 1 Clemson

Current Records: Syracuse 1-3; Clemson 4-0

What to Know

The Clemson Tigers are 4-1 against the Syracuse Orange since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. The Tigers and 'Cuse will face off in an ACC battle at noon ET at Memorial Stadium. The Orange will need to watch out since Clemson has now posted big point totals in their last four contests.

When you finish with 467 more yards than your opponent like Clemson did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They took their contest on the road with ease, bagging a 73-7 victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Clemson had established a 59-7 advantage. Their QB Trevor Lawrence was on fire, passing for five TDs and 404 yards on 33 attempts. Lawrence's 83-yard touchdown toss to WR Amari Rodgers in the first quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the day.

Meanwhile, 'Cuse lost to the Liberty Flames at home by a decisive 38-21 margin. The Orange were down 35-14 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. No one had a standout game offensively for 'Cuse, but they got scores from TE Aaron Hackett, WR Taj Harris, and WR Anthony Queeley.

The Tigers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 46.5-point (!) margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 1-3 against the spread when favored.

Clemson's win brought them up to 4-0 while 'Cuse's loss pulled them down to 1-3. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Clemson comes into the game boasting the ninth fewest thrown interceptions in the nation at one. But the Orange enter the contest having picked the ball off seven times, good for first in the nation. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Stadium -- Clemson, South Carolina

Memorial Stadium -- Clemson, South Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $70.00

Odds

The Tigers are a big 46.5-point favorite against the Orange, according to the latest college football odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Tigers, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 44.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Clemson have won four out of their last five games against Syracuse.