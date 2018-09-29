Clemson vs. Syracuse: How to watch NCAAF online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Clemson vs. Syracuse football game
Who's Playing
Clemson Tigers (home) vs. Syracuse Orange (away)
Current records: Clemson 4-0; Syracuse 4-0
What to Know
On Saturday Clemson takes on Syracuse at 12:00 p.m. Each team will be battling to keep their 4-game winning streak alive.
When you finish with 276 more yards than your opponent, a favorable outcome is sure to follow. Clemson made easy work of Georgia Tech last Saturday and carried off a 49-21 win. Travis Etienne and Trevor Lawrence were among the main playmakers for Clemson as the former rushed for 122 yards and 1 touchdown and the latter passed for 176 yards and 4 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, Syracuse was the big favorite in their most recent match, and for good reason. They put the hurt on Connecticut with a sharp 51-21 victory.
It was close but no cigar for Clemson as they fell 24-27 to Syracuse the last time the two teams met. Since neither squad is a stranger to landslide victories this season, you'd better bet it will be a hard-fought showdown.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Stadium, South Carolina
- TV: ABC
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Tigers are a big 24 point favorite against the Orange.
This season, Clemson is 1-2-0 against the spread. As for Syracuse, they are 3-0-0 against the spread
Series History
Clemson has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Syracuse.
- 2017 - Syracuse Orange 27 vs. Clemson Tigers 24
- 2016 - Clemson Tigers 54 vs. Syracuse Orange 0
- 2015 - Syracuse Orange 27 vs. Clemson Tigers 37
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best Week 5 college football odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 5 game 10,000 times with surprising...
-
Syracuse vs. Clemson odds, top picks
Josh Nagel is on a hot streak picking Clemson and Syracuse
-
Ohio State vs. Penn State odds and picks
Stephen Oh has his finger on the pulse of Ohio State and Penn State football
-
College football expert picks for Week 5
Barrett Sallee went 28-18 on his best bets at SportsLine last season
-
College football picks: Week 5 top games
A closer look at the top five games on the Saturday slate in Week 5 of the 2018 college football...
-
Notre Dame RB out vs. Stanford
Armstrong is one of two primary running backs for the Fighting Irish