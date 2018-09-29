Clemson vs. Syracuse: How to watch NCAAF online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Clemson Tigers (home) vs. Syracuse Orange (away)

Current records: Clemson 4-0; Syracuse 4-0

What to Know

On Saturday Clemson takes on Syracuse at 12:00 p.m. Each team will be battling to keep their 4-game winning streak alive.

When you finish with 276 more yards than your opponent, a favorable outcome is sure to follow. Clemson made easy work of Georgia Tech last Saturday and carried off a 49-21 win. Travis Etienne and Trevor Lawrence were among the main playmakers for Clemson as the former rushed for 122 yards and 1 touchdown and the latter passed for 176 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Syracuse was the big favorite in their most recent match, and for good reason. They put the hurt on Connecticut with a sharp 51-21 victory.

It was close but no cigar for Clemson as they fell 24-27 to Syracuse the last time the two teams met. Since neither squad is a stranger to landslide victories this season, you'd better bet it will be a hard-fought showdown.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday at 12:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Stadium, South Carolina

Memorial Stadium, South Carolina TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Tigers are a big 24 point favorite against the Orange.

This season, Clemson is 1-2-0 against the spread. As for Syracuse, they are 3-0-0 against the spread

Series History

Clemson has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Syracuse.