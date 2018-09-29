Clemson vs. Syracuse: How to watch NCAAF online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

How to watch Clemson vs. Syracuse football game

Who's Playing

Clemson Tigers (home) vs. Syracuse Orange (away)

Current records: Clemson 4-0; Syracuse 4-0

What to Know

On Saturday Clemson takes on Syracuse at 12:00 p.m. Each team will be battling to keep their 4-game winning streak alive.

When you finish with 276 more yards than your opponent, a favorable outcome is sure to follow. Clemson made easy work of Georgia Tech last Saturday and carried off a 49-21 win. Travis Etienne and Trevor Lawrence were among the main playmakers for Clemson as the former rushed for 122 yards and 1 touchdown and the latter passed for 176 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Syracuse was the big favorite in their most recent match, and for good reason. They put the hurt on Connecticut with a sharp 51-21 victory.

It was close but no cigar for Clemson as they fell 24-27 to Syracuse the last time the two teams met. Since neither squad is a stranger to landslide victories this season, you'd better bet it will be a hard-fought showdown.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Memorial Stadium, South Carolina
  • TV: ABC
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Tigers are a big 24 point favorite against the Orange.

This season, Clemson is 1-2-0 against the spread. As for Syracuse, they are 3-0-0 against the spread

Series History

Clemson has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Syracuse.

  • 2017 - Syracuse Orange 27 vs. Clemson Tigers 24
  • 2016 - Clemson Tigers 54 vs. Syracuse Orange 0
  • 2015 - Syracuse Orange 27 vs. Clemson Tigers 37
Our Latest Stories