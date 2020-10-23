The Clemson Tigers remain the No. 1 team in the AP Top 25 this week blowing out Georgia Tech 73-7 last Saturday. However, if the Tigers are going to stay in front of Alabama while playing a weaker schedule in the ACC, they're gonna have to keep winning big against inferior opponents. On Saturday, Clemson will host the Syracuse Orange for a noon ET kickoff at Memorial Stadium. Clemson is off to a 5-0 start but is just 2-2 against the spread, while Syracuse is 1-4 overall and 2-3 against the spread on the season.

With the teams trending in opposite directions, the Tigers are 46-point favorites with the over-under for total points listed at 62 in the Clemson vs. Syracuse odds from William Hill. Before making any Syracuse vs. Clemson picks, check out the college football predictions from Barrett Sallee, given his success picking games involving the Tigers.

Now, he has set his sights on Clemson vs. Syracuse. Here are the college football odds from William Hill and trends for Syracuse vs. Clemson:

Clemson vs. Syracuse spread: Clemson -46

Clemson vs. Syracuse over-under: 62 points

Clemson vs. Syracuse money line: Clemson -10000, Syracuse +2000

CLEM: Clemson is 8-1 against the spread in its last nine games played in October.

CUSE: Syracuse is 4-2 against the spread in its last six games playing Clemson.

Why Clemson can cover

Dabo Swinney and the Tigers knew last week that the winner of the No. 2 vs. No. 3 matchup between Alabama and Georgia might gain some momentum in the polls so they unleashed a 73-7 thrashing on Georgia Tech. Trevor Lawrence completed 24-of-32 passes for 404 yards and five touchdowns in the win and has now thrown 15 touchdowns against just two interceptions on the season.

The Tigers forced three Georgia Tech turnovers in the victory and have now forced eight turnovers in the last three games. The Clemson defense also has 22 sacks through the first five games of the season, and Myles Murphy has been a particular terror off the edge. Murphy has 6.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and two forced fumbles on the season and the true freshman looks like the next in a long line of great Clemson defenders.

Why Syracuse can cover

The Orange have gotten off to a tough start and a 38-21 loss to Liberty was the most disheartening setback yet. However, Dino Babers has a history of playing Clemson tough, upsetting the Tigers 27-24 as 23.5-point underdogs in 2017 and then giving them another scare in a 27-23 loss in 2018 where they were 24.5-point underdogs.

Clemson and Alabama have staked themselves a pretty comfortable lead at the top of the college football polls and with Alabama playing Tennessee this week, the Tigers can probably afford to take their foot off the gas in a way that they couldn't last weekend. Look for Lawrence to play less than a half if Clemson can stake itself a big early lead. Clemson giving its second or third-stringers reps should open up opportunities to score for the Syracuse offense.

Taj Harris in particular is a playmaker to watch for the Orange. The junior wide receiver has been by far Syracuse's most productive offensive skill player with 26 catches for 434 yards and four touchdowns. Harris has NFL aspirations and can do a lot to help his draft stock by producing against a Clemson defense loaded with future NFL talent.

