After dropping their first two ACC games of the season, the Clemson Tigers will look to get back into the win column when they take on the Syracuse Orange in a key matchup on Saturday. The Tigers (2-2, 0-2 ACC), who had won the ACC Atlantic Division at 8-0 and were 11-3 overall in 2022, are tied for 13th in the league this season, after the ACC adopted a one-division format. The Orange (4-0), who are opening up conference play, tied for third in the Atlantic Division at 4-4 and were 7-6 overall a year ago. Clemson has won nine of the 11 all-time meetings with Syracuse.

Kickoff from the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, N.Y., is set for noon ET. Clemson is averaging 36.3 points per game this season, while Syracuse is averaging 44.3 points. The Tigers are favored by 7 points in the latest Clemson vs. Syracuse odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 53. Before making any Syracuse vs. Clemson picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a stunning profit of nearly $2,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Clemson vs. Syracuse and just locked in its picks and CFB predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the college football odds and betting lines for Clemson vs. Syracuse:

Clemson vs. Syracuse spread: Clemson -7

Clemson vs. Syracuse over/under: 53 points

Clemson vs. Syracuse money line: Clemson -278, Syracuse +225

CLE: The Tigers have hit the first-half money line in four of their last five road games

SYR: The Orange have gone under game total in five of their last seven at home

Clemson vs. Syracuse picks: See picks at SportsLine

Clemson vs. Syracuse live stream: fubo (try for free)



Why Clemson can cover

Helping lead the offense is junior wide receiver Beaux Collins. He has a team-high 17 catches for 226 yards (13.3 average) and one touchdown. His best game came in a 66-17 win over Charleston Southern, when he caught seven passes for 137 yards (19.6 average) and a score. He is in his third season with the Tigers, catching 22 passes for 373 yards (17.0 average) and five touchdowns in 2022. For his career, he has 70 receptions for 1,006 yards (14.4 average) and nine TDs.

Defensively, junior linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. leads the team with 23 tackles, including 10 solo. He also has one sack for seven yards and one forced fumble. Trotter is coming off a six tackle performance against Florida State, including a sack. Trotter was among the team leaders last season with 89 tackles, including 49 solo, with 6.5 sacks, five pass breakups, one forced fumble and two interceptions, including one he returned for a touchdown. See which team to pick here.

Why Syracuse can cover

Senior quarterback Garrett Shrader leads the Orange offense, completing 72 of 108 passes (66.7%) for 972 yards and six touchdowns against three interceptions. He also is the team's top rusher, carrying 46 times for 316 yards (6.9 average) with six touchdowns. Shrader rushed for four touchdowns at Purdue on Sept. 16, and is coming off a 21 of 26 passing performance for 245 yards and one touchdown in the win over Army. He is in his fifth year, including two years at Mississippi State, and has passed for 6,227 yards and 40 touchdowns, while rushing for 2,137 yards and 35 TDs.

Junior Damien Alford leads a balanced receiving corps. He has a team-high 17 receptions for 247 yards (14.5 average) and one TD. Alford is coming off his best performance of the season after catching nine passes for 135 yards against Army. He has had at least one catch in each game. In four seasons at Syracuse, he has 51 receptions for 928 yards (18.2 average) and five TDs. See which team to pick here.

How to make Clemson vs. Syracuse picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 45 combined points. It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only get the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Clemson vs. Syracuse, and which side of the spread cashes in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Clemson vs. Syracuse spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that finished up nearly $2,500 on its FBS college football picks since its inception, and find out.