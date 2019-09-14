Clemson vs. Syracuse odds, predictions: 2019 college football picks from model on 18-6 run

The Clemson Tigers survived their first real challenge of the season. On Saturday, they could be headed toward another. The nation's top-ranked team travels to face Syracuse in the ACC opener for both clubs. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Tigers lost the last time they visited the Carrier Dome, though they have yet to lose a regular-season game since. But Syracuse almost duplicated the feat on the road last year before Clemson managed a 27-23 win on a last-minute scoring drive. The Tigers come in off a 24-10 victory over Texas A&M last week, while the Orange hope to bounce back from a 63-20 loss at Maryland. The Tigers are 28-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 64.5 in the latest Clemson vs. Syracuse odds. Before locking in your Clemson vs. Syracuse picks, make sure you check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows that Clemson won't take Syracuse for granted after the Tigers were nearly upset in their home stadium last year as a four-touchdown favorite. They were dealing with plenty of adversity, as quarterback Trevor Lawrence was injured in the first half of his first start for the Tigers. They also were dealing with the news that former starter Kelly Bryant had left the team and intended to transfer. However, backup Chase Brice led a late scoring drive and running back Travis Etienne was a workhorse. He finished with 203 yards on 27 carries with three touchdowns.

Last week, the Tigers limited a potent Texas A&M club to 289 total yards and forced two turnovers. They also kept the Aggies out of the end zone until the final play of regulation.

Still, they are far from a sure thing to cover the Clemson vs. Syracuse spread against an Orange club that will be inspired to atone for its dreadful performance against Maryland.

The Orange not only nearly upset Clemson last year, but they beat the Tigers the last time the clubs played at the Carrier Dome. Syracuse pulled off a 27-24 victory on a Friday night in September 2017 as a 24.5-point underdog. The Orange held Clemson to 317 total yards and got the winning points on a 30-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter. They finished the game with a handful of defensive stands.

The Tigers wouldn't lose again in the regular season and went on to the playoffs, where they lost in the semifinals to Alabama. Syracuse wouldn't win another game the rest of the year and missed out on bowl eligibility. But that upset set the tone for a change of expectations within the program, according to coach Dino Babers, and the Orange went on to a 10-win campaign last year.

