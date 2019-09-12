Clemson vs. Syracuse odds, predictions: 2019 college football picks from simulation on 18-6 run

The top-ranked Clemson Tigers face a historically stubborn foe when they open conference action on Saturday night by visiting the Syracuse Orange. Kickoff from the Carrier Dome is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Clemson (2-0) will look to avoid a letdown following a hard-fought 24-10 victory over Texas A&M last week, while Syracuse (1-1) looks to rebound from an embarrassing 63-20 loss to Maryland. But the Orange have a habit of giving Clemson a difficult time and pushed the Tigers to the wire last year in a 27-23 road defeat. The Tigers are 27.5-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 65 in the latest Clemson vs. Syracuse odds. Before making your Syracuse vs. Clemson picks, see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model knows that Clemson won't take Syracuse for granted after the Tigers were nearly upset in their home stadium last year as a four-touchdown favorite. They were dealing with plenty of adversity, as quarterback Trevor Lawrence was injured in the first half of his first start for the Tigers. They also were dealing with the news that former starter Kelly Bryant had left the team and intended to transfer. However, backup Chase Brice led a late scoring drive and running back Travis Etienne was a workhorse. He finished with 203 yards on 27 carries with three touchdowns.

Last week, the Tigers limited a potent Texas A&M club to 289 total yards and forced two turnovers. They also kept the Aggies out of the end zone until the final play of regulation.

Still, they are far from a sure thing to cover the Clemson vs. Syracuse spread against an Orange club that will be inspired to atone for its dreadful performance against Maryland.

The Orange allowed 650 yards of total offense, gave up 42 first-half points and committed two turnovers in a game that quickly got out of hand. But they have been a strong home team under coach Dino Babers and went 6-0 at the Carrier Dome last season. That ledger included double-digit victories over bowl-bound clubs like Florida State and N.C. State.

The Orange ranked second to Clemson in the ACC in scoring last year at 40.2 points per game and were in the top five in all major statistical categories. A defense that had long been a liability ranked No. 6 in the ACC at 27 points per contest.

