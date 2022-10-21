Unbeaten conference foes take the field in a high-profile ACC matchup on Saturday afternoon. The No. 14 Syracuse Orange visit the No. 5 Clemson Tigers for the game of the year in the ACC to this point. Syracuse is 6-0 overall and 3-0 in ACC play, including a win over NC State last week. Clemson is 7-0 overall and 5-0 against conference opponents, headlined by a road win over Florida State last week.

Kickoff is at noon ET in Clemson, S.C. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Tigers as 13.5-point home favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 49.5 in the latest Clemson vs. Syracuse odds. Before making any Syracuse vs. Clemson picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Syracuse vs. Clemson and just locked in its picks and CFB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are several college football odds and betting lines for Clemson vs. Syracuse:

Clemson vs. Syracuse spread: Clemson -13.5

Clemson vs. Syracuse over/under: 49.5 points

Clemson vs. Syracuse money line: Clemson -550, Syracuse +400

SYR: The Orange are 5-1 against the spread in 2022

CLEM: The Tigers are 4-3 against the spread in 2022

Clemson vs. Syracuse picks: See picks here



Why Syracuse can cover

Syracuse is off to its best start since 1987. The Orange are rolling on both sides of the ball, particularly with an elite defense. Syracuse leads the ACC in averaging 13.2 points allowed per game, and are also atop the conference in total defense, yielding only 268.8 total yards per game. Syracuse is dynamic in stopping the pass, giving up fewer than 175 passing yards per game and have allowed only 11 plays of 20 or more yards this season, both marks rank first in the ACC.

Part of that success comes from pass rush, with Syracuse producing 17 sacks in six games, and opponents have only five passing touchdowns against the Orange. Syracuse is allowing only 6.0 yards per pass attempt with five interceptions, and the Orange are also stifling against the run. Opponents are averaging only 3.2 yards per carry against Syracuse, and the Orange are No. 2 in the ACC in rushing defense, giving up only 95.0 yards per game.

Why Clemson can cover

Clemson's offense is off to a strong start, helping to buoy a 13-game active winning streak. The Tigers are averaging 38.6 points per game, with nine times as many touchdowns passes (18) as interceptions (two). Clemson is converting 50.5% of third down opportunities, No. 2 in the ACC, and DJ Uiagalelei is in the top five of the conference in passing yards, completion rate, and passing touchdowns. Will Shipley is a talented running back with 567 rushing yards and 5.9 yards per carry this season.

Clemson also brings a top-flight defense to the table. The Tigers lead the ACC in rushing defense, giving up only 2.8 yards per carry and 82.7 yards per game. Clemson is No. 3 in the ACC in scoring defense, giving up 19.7 points per game, and are also yielding only 338.4 total yards per game. Clemson has 17 sacks in 2022, and the Tigers are limiting opponents to only 6.4 yards per pass attempt. Clemson's home dominance is also a selling point, with the Tigers already tied for the longest home winning streak in ACC history.

How to make Syracuse vs. Clemson picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the point total, with both teams projected to have a leading rusher with at least 70 yards. The model also says one side of the spread hits in 60% of simulations. You can only see the model's CFB picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Syracuse vs. Clemson? And which side of the spread hits in 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Syracuse vs. Clemson spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out.