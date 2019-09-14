Clemson vs. Syracuse score: Live game updates, highlights, college football scores, full coverage

Two seasons ago, Clemson went to the Dome as the No. 3 team in the country and a 21-point favorite ... and lost. It was year 2 of the Dino Babers regime at Syracuse, but it really marked the beginning of a new competitive era. One year later, Clemson, ranked No. 2 and favored by 25 points, nearly lost again, this time at home; Syracuse went on to win 10 games in Year 3 of the Babers tenure.

So here we are again. No. 1 Clemson is ranked even higher and favored by even more. Babers, once again a huge underdog, welcomes the Tigers to the Dome. His team is breaking in a new quarterback in Tommy DeVito, and it is coming off a disappointing 63-20 loss to Maryland. Once again, nobody is giving Syracuse a shot just a week after Clemson throttled a top 25 opponent in Texas A&M. Heisman Trophy front-runner Trevor Lawrence has yet to show his best, but Heisman darkhorse Travis Etienne is averaging 9.2 yards per carry.

