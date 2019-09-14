Clemson vs. Syracuse score: Live game updates, highlights, college football scores, full coverage
Live updates, highlights and analysis as Syracuse hosts No. 1 Clemson in the Dome
Two seasons ago, Clemson went to the Dome as the No. 3 team in the country and a 21-point favorite ... and lost. It was year 2 of the Dino Babers regime at Syracuse, but it really marked the beginning of a new competitive era. One year later, Clemson, ranked No. 2 and favored by 25 points, nearly lost again, this time at home; Syracuse went on to win 10 games in Year 3 of the Babers tenure.
So here we are again. No. 1 Clemson is ranked even higher and favored by even more. Babers, once again a huge underdog, welcomes the Tigers to the Dome. His team is breaking in a new quarterback in Tommy DeVito, and it is coming off a disappointing 63-20 loss to Maryland. Once again, nobody is giving Syracuse a shot just a week after Clemson throttled a top 25 opponent in Texas A&M. Heisman Trophy front-runner Trevor Lawrence has yet to show his best, but Heisman darkhorse Travis Etienne is averaging 9.2 yards per carry.
Forget Alabama-Clemson V, this is Syracuse-Clemson III. CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from Clemson vs. Syracuse. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
Thanks for stopping by.
