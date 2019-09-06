Clemson vs. Texas A&M: How to watch NCAAF online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

No. 1 Clemson (home) vs. No. 12 Texas A&M (away)

Current Records: Clemson 1-0-0; Texas A&M 1-0-0

Last Season Records: Clemson 14-0-0; Texas A&M 9-4-0;

What to Know

Texas A&M fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the spread is decidedely against them. They will take on Clemson on the road at 3:30 p.m. ET at Memorial Stadium. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Texas A&M and Clemson will really light up the scoreboard.

When you finish with 275 more yards than your opponent like the Aggies did last Thursday, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They took their matchup against Texas State by a conclusive 41-7 score. Texas A&M's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Kellen Mond, who passed for 194 yards and 3 touchdowns, and Jashaun Corbin, who rushed for 104 yards and 1 touchdown on 23 carries.

Meanwhile, Clemson ran circles around Georgia Tech, and the extra yardage (632 yards vs. 280 yards) paid off. Clemson steamrolled Georgia Tech 52-14. That's another feather in the cap for the Tigers, who also won these teams' last head-to-head.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. A pair of last-season defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Aggies were third in the nation in rushing yards allowed per game, finishing the 2018 season giving up only 95.2 on average. As for the Tigers, they ranked first in the nation in sacks, closing the year with 54 overall. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Stadium, South Carolina

Memorial Stadium, South Carolina TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $105.00

Odds

The Tigers are a big 17 point favorite against the Aggies.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 17.5 point favorite.

Over/Under: 63

Series History

Clemson won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.