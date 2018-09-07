Clemson vs. Texas A&M odds: 2018 college football picks, insider predictions from expert on 11-2 run

Second-ranked Clemson confronts a major early-season test Saturday when it visits Texas A&M at 7 p.m. ET. The Tigers are 12-point favorites in the latest Clemson vs. Texas A&M odds, with the over-under for total points scored set at 52.5.

Before you make your Clemson vs. Texas A&M picks, listen to what SportsLine senior analyst Josh Nagel has to say, A Nevada-based expert with 20 years of experience in the sports wagering industry, Nagel has hit 60 percent of his bowl picks over the past two seasons and he came on strong at the end of last year with an undefeated on his spread selections in the College Football Playoffs.

Last week, Nagel advised SportsLine members to take underdog Virginia Tech (+7.5) against Florida State on Monday night. The result: the Hokies won outright 24-3, and those who backed them never broke a sweat.

Nagel is also looking to build upon an astounding 11-2 spread mark in games involving Clemson or Texas A&M. Now, he's locked in a strong against the spread pick for Saturday.

Under coach Dabo Swinney, the Tigers are known for taking on tough non-conference opponents and usually coming out on top. Last year, Clemson beat Auburn 14-6 on its way to another playoff appearance.

Expectations are again sky-high for a Clemson club that is loaded with future NFL draft picks and is sorting through a quarterback controversy between two potential stars. Kelly Bryant started as a freshman last year and was solid most of the way. He is a physical runner but struggled with down-field passing against top-shelf opponents. Five-star recruit Trevor Lawrence joined the fold, and both saw plenty of time in the opener. Lawrence impressed with 137 passing yards and three touchdowns. Bryant had 127 yards and one score, and also rushed for 44 yards and another touchdown.

Just because Clemson's expectations are through the roof doesn't mean they can cover a double-digit spread on the road. The Aggies had a quarterback competition of their own and new coach Jimbo Fisher surprised many when he chose Kellen Mond over Nick Starkel. Mond threw for 184 yards and two scores in the opener, while Starkel threw for 63 yards and one touchdown in limited action.

Coincidentally, Mond gained national attention with a breakout performance in a similar spot last season. He made several big plays and kept the Aggies, a four-touchdown home underdog to Alabama, in the game until the end.

While we can tell you that Nagel is leaning Under, he has unearthed the critical x-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. He's only sharing what it is, and who to back, only over at SportsLine.

So who wins Clemson-Texas A&M? And what critical x-factor determines what side of the spread hits hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you should jump all over Saturday, all from an expert who's hitting 85 percent of his picks involving Clemson or Texas A&M.