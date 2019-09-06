Clemson vs. Texas A&M odds, predictions: 2019 college football picks from advanced model on 52-31 run

The Jimbo Fisher era at Texas A&M got off to a solid start last year, as the Aggies went 9-4, their best record since 2013, and nearly beat the eventual champion Clemson Tigers in a 28-26 decision. Now, Fisher and the Aggies will try to take another step, and the rematch with the Tigers is next on the schedule. Clemson hosts Texas A&M, kicking off Saturday at 3:30 p.m. from Death Valley. Last year, these teams combined to average 80 points per game and have a total of 15 returning offensive starters, including star quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence and Kellen Mond. Oddsmakers aren't sure this game will be as close as last year's showdown in College Station, as the Tigers are favored by 17 in the latest Clemson vs. Texas A&M odds, while the over-under for total points is at 63.5. You'll want to see the college football predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model before making any Texas A&M vs. Clemson picks of your own.

Over the past four years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,530 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated spread picks.



The model enters Week 2 of the 2019 college football season on a blistering 52-31 run on all top-rated picks. It also called Auburn (-3.5) covering against Oregon and Alabama (-34) covering against Duke in Week 1.

Now, it has set its sights on Clemson vs. Texas A&M.

The model knows Clemson has a target on its back. The defending national champions returned more than half their starting lineup from last year's 15-0 team, including Lawrence, who threw for 3,280 yards, 30 touchdowns and four interceptions as a freshman, and Travis Etienne, who gained 1,658 yards with 24 touchdowns as a sophomore. Meanwhile, the A&M defense that faces the Tigers' powerhouse offense returns just four starters.

Clemson not only went unbeaten last year at home, it did so by winning its seven games by an average of 31.6 points. Only one opponent lost by fewer than three touchdowns.

Just because the Tigers are at home as the big favorite on Saturday doesn't mean they'll cover the Clemson vs. Texas A&M spread.

Texas A&M's pass defense was stellar against Texas State, accounting for four interceptions in a 41-7 Week 1 victory. Lawrence provides a new level of excellence, but Clemson's Heisman contender wasn't particularly sharp against over-matched Georgia Tech, throwing for just 168 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. A key turnover or two often turns the tide of games.

The Aggies enter year No. 2 of the Jimbo Fisher era. The team may have overachieved in a 9-4 record, but now expectations are higher, the talent level has risen and the familiarity of Fisher's plan is strong. A&M won't be intimidated by the top-ranked Tigers.

Who wins Texas A&M vs. Clemson? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Texas A&M vs. Clemson spread is a must-back Saturday, all from the advanced computer model on a 52-31 run on top-rated college football picks.