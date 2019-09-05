Clemson vs. Texas A&M odds, predictions: 2019 college football picks from model on 52-31 run

The Clemson Tigers face a challenging test as defending national champions when they host the Texas A&M Aggies in a Saturday afternoon showdown at 3:30 p.m. ET. The Tigers edged the Aggies, 28-26, in College Station last season, but Saturday's rematch is in South Carolina. The pot has already been stirred for Saturday's matchup between the No. 1 Tigers and No. 13 Aggies, with A&M offensive lineman Jared Hocker guaranteeing victory. Oddsmakers are less sure, with the Tigers posted as 17.5-point favorites in the latest Clemson vs. Texas A&M odds. The over-under for total points scored is 64.5. Before making any Clemson vs. Texas A&M picks of your own, be sure to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past four years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,530 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated spread picks.



The model enters Week 2 of the 2019 college football season on a blistering 52-31 run on all top-rated picks. It also called Auburn (-3.5) covering against Oregon and Alabama (-34) covering against Duke in Week 1. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, it has set its sights on Clemson vs. Texas A&M. We can tell you it's leaning under, and it also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations. That pick is only available at SportsLine.

The model knows Clemson had the unenviable task of starting the season with a conference matchup, but the Tigers out-gained Georgia Tech 632-280 in a 51-14 rout. Star quarterback Trevor Lawrence didn't have his best game, but he didn't need to since Clemson led 28-0 at halftime and cruised from there.

The Tigers are a stunning 53-3 at home straight-up the last eight years. They won all but one of their seven home games last year by at least 21 points, which would easily cover Saturday's spread.

Just because the Tigers are at home as the big favorite on Saturday doesn't mean they'll cover the Clemson vs. Texas A&M spread.

Texas A&M's pass defense was stellar against Texas State, accounting for four interceptions in a 41-7 Week 1 victory. Lawrence provides a new level of excellence, but Clemson's Heisman contender wasn't particularly sharp against over-matched Georgia Tech, throwing for just 168 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. A key turnover or two often turns the tide of games.

The Aggies enter year No. 2 of the Jimbo Fisher era. The team may have overachieved in a 9-4 record, but now expectations are higher, the talent level has risen and the familiarity of Fisher's plan is strong. A&M won't be intimidated by the top-ranked Tigers.

Who wins Texas A&M vs. Clemson? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Texas A&M vs. Clemson spread is a must-back, all from the advanced computer model on a 52-31 run on top-rated college football picks.